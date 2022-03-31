SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Thursday arrested Keith Edward Looney, 51, of Tyler, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraud use/possession identifying information number of items between five and ten elderly, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Looney was in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $25,000.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Comilita Shanre Eleam, 35, of Grand Prairie, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of less than 400 grams of a controlled substance. Eleam was in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Amanda Nicole Mercer, 28, of Kilgore, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury of a family member and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Mercer was released Tuesday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $65,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Triston Elias James, 19, of Tyler, on a charge of burglary of a habitation. James remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Lebron Butler, 23, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury and assault causes bodily injury family member. Butler was released Thursday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $21,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday arrested Reginald Henry Anderson, 33, of Tyler, on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Anderson was released Thursday from Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE POLICE
Officers on Wednesday arrested D’Marion Lesean Callier, 18, of Red Oak, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member. Callier was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond.