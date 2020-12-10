TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Toby Vaughn Barlow, 47, of Hawkins, with theft of property between $100 and $750, possession of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams in a drug free zone. Barlow was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. He had bonds of $1,000 and $15,000.
Officers charged Kandace Renee Henderson, 25, of Tyler, with possession or deliver of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, theft of firearm, manufacturing or deliver of penalty group two controlled substance more than 4 and less than 5 pounds, unlawful carrying weapon, failure to appear and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and was released Wednesday. She had bonds totaling $49,393.
Officers charged Justin Dewayne Owens, 35, of Tyler, with burglary of coin operated/collection machine. Owens was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bond not set.
Officers charged Tara Michelle Schroeder, 34, of Tyler, with burglary of coin operated/collection machine. Schroeder was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds not set.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Aaron Sherman Buck, 45, of Lindale, with misapplication of fiduciary/financial property between $30,000 and $150,000. Buck was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jeremy Ray Glover, 32, of Marshall, with theft of $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Glover was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Mitchell Lee McKinney, 28, of Brownsboro, with federal detainer and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. McKinney was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Russell Wayne Melton, 28, of Grand Saline, with driving while license invalid, failure to appear and theft of property more than $300,000. Melton was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joshua Wayne Folmar, 35, of Tyler, with boating while intoxicated for the second times and two counts of abandon endangering child criminal negligence. Folmar was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $10,000, $300,000 and $75,000.
Deputies charged Kesha Yvette Aaron, 48, of Big Sandy, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Aaron was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joseph Shane Myers, 31, of Dallas, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram, theft of firearm, unlawful possessing firearm by felon, unlawful carrying weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Myers was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $500 bond.
Deputies charged David Joshua Reed, 40, of Lindale, with capital murder of multiple persons, contempt of court, driving while license suspended, fail to main financial responsibility and violate promise to appear (uniform act). Reed was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a bond of $1,000,000 and three bonds of $500.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL OFFICE
The agency charged Godofredo Perez Jr. 23, of Tyler, with deadly conduct discharge firearm, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than one gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Perez was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $300,000, $25,000 and $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Khalil Jadon Wallace, 19, of Marshall, with burglary of habitation/REV and theft of firearm. Wallace was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with no bonds set.