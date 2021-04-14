TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Nicholas Alexzander Thierry, 30, of Tyler, with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Thierry was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $500 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Stephen Jay Powell, 53, of Lindale, with two counts of indecent exposure. Powell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Probation officers charged Kathy Darlene Green, 56, of Tyler, with obstruction or retaliation. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday with a bond not set.
Probation officers charged Amanda Kate Labeff, 36, of Tyler, with burglary of a building. Labeff was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Probation officers charged Brandon Kevion Oliver, 19, of Tyler, with burglary of a habitation. Oliver was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Probation officers charged Bryan Keith Simoneaux, 59, of Tyler, with misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property between $2,500 and $30,000. Simoneaux was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day. He had a $50,000 bond.
Probation officers charged Donald Sheppard Smith, 90, of Tyler, with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day. He had a $300,000 bond.
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Patrick Newton Green, Jr., 25, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $75,000.
Troopers charged Michael Dustin Scheuerman, 36, of Arp, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Scheuerman was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released on Wednesday. He had a $1,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Shawn Lynn Hendrix, 32, of Kilgore, with assault against an elderly or disabled person. Hendrix was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.