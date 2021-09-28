Two of the three men accused of shooting a 17-year-old to death outside of a Tyler residence have been indicted on capital murder charges.
A Smith County grand jury handed down indictments for Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, on Sept. 9 in the 114th District Court.
Both men, along with Jason Rhodes Jr., 20, of Tyler, are accused of killing Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler, outside of McNeely’s residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive early June 30.
An arrest warrant was issued July 26 for Rhodes on the capital murder charge with a bond set at $1 million; however, he has not been arrested , according to jail records.
Urrutia and Martinez were arrested July 3 in Dickinson in Galveston County, and they remain in the Smith County Jail. Urrutia’s bonds total $1.9 million, while Martinez’s bond is $1 million.
According to the arrest affidavit, the suspects were trying to rob McNeely and his friend outside of a Tyler residence .
McNeely was speaking with his friend outside of his home when a vehicle pulled up and a man got out with a handgun, according to the affidavit. The man from the car demanded McNeely and his friend’s property. They said they didn’t have anything, so he told them to give him their car keys.
McNeely and his friend started fighting with the man trying to rob them, and during the struggle, McNeely was shot and killed, the affidavit stated.
Surveillance video showed the fight began between McNeely and the man from the car. McNeely’s friend got involved in the fight, and then a second man got out of the vehicle to help the first man. The detective noticed the flash from the gun during the fight followed by another flash. The second shot struck McNeely and the two men from the car fled, the document states.
After tips came into police, Urrutia and Martinez were found in Galveston County. Urrutia also was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information on Rhodes’ whereabouts or this case is asked to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833. The case remains under investigation.