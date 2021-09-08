Dylan Humphrey, 27 of Whitehouse, and owner of Kool Kakes by Dylan is once again competing in a cooking show competition, but this time, for Disney+.
The show is one of Disney+ first cooking shows on the streaming platform and will be hosted by Keke Palmer who was also executive producer of the show.
“Foodtastic” is a series that follows different contestants in each episode. Throughout eight different episodes, each an hour long, contestants compete in groups of three against two other groups. Each of those three groups are challenged to take Disney-inspired works of art, such as characters, and turn them into sculptures made out of food. Of those three groups, a winner is announced at the end, and the other two are eliminated.
Humphrey competed on “The Lion King” episode after a friend from the cake industry called and explained a situation.
That friend, who lived in Florida, was asked to be a partner on a team that would be competing in the show, but when filming days were scheduled, she found she couldn’t make it. At the time she contacted Humphrey, he was auditioning for a show on Netflix, so he was unsure.
Producers with Disney were interested in an interview with the team, so Humphrey took a leap of faith and went all in to join the team. He traveled to Florida to meet who he would be working with for the first time ever, on air, for Disney+.
“That was pretty intense in itself, which I’m sure you’ll see in the show,” Humphrey said.
Since taking ownership of his business, Humphrey has accomplished many of his personal goals and has appeared on television many times before “Foodtastic.” He previously competed in New Orleans for the “Christmas Cookie Challenge” in 2017, “Dallas Cakes,” a reality show filmed at his bakery in 2018, and Cake Wars in 2016 for Food Network. He also competed at “The Big Bake” for Food Network Canada, where his team won $10,000.
“It’s kind of surreal in a sense. I don’t feel like I’m 27. I still feel like I just got out of high school, but honestly everything God has put into place is so crazy. My motto I always live by is ‘It always works, it always does’ and it has. I just live life day by day and take what opportunities I get and never look back,” he said.
In total, Humphrey said he has won about $20,000 from food or baking competitions. As a result of his accomplishments, Humphrey was able to put a down payment for his first home, and recently, married his longtime partner.
For the past years, Humphrey has held cake classes at his Tyler bakery. He recalls a moment when a student expressed interest in also competing in cooking or baking competitions. Immediately, Humphrey’s response was to encourage her. He reached out to his connections from other shows he’s been on, and connected his student to a casting director.
“I always encourage anyone to just try and you never know what could happen,” he said.
Today, Humphries is working toward his goal of opening a cake supply shop in the Louisiana or Dallas area. Due to ongoing contract restrictions with upcoming shows, he has had to refuse offers from “Halloween Wars” and “Christmas Cookie Challenge Championship.”
The episode is expected to premier in October or early to mid November. Rumor has it part of the show may be animated.
Humphries said he is thankful to his parents who have always supported him, his decorating team and Ashlin Rosamond.