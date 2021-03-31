Panda Express

Another restaurant will be coming to the intersection of US Highway 69 and Interstate 20 in Tyler, creating a neighbor for the new Chick-fil-A in the north Tyler and Lindale area. 

The city of Tyler issued a building permit for Panda Express, an American Chinese fast food establishment, on Tuesday in the Independence Park, which is the same area where the Chick-fil-A North Tyler/Lindale is located. 

The address is set to be 8404 Military Drive in Tyler. The cost of building the new location is $750,000. 

There are currently two Panda Express restaurants in Tyler. The addresses are 3904 Troup Highway and 6910 S Broadway Ave.

 
 

