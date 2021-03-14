Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from March 1 to 7:
COMMERCIAL
There were no commercial permits issued during this time period for new construction.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued in the Cascades Addition subdivision at 4707 Cascades Shoreline Drive with a job value of $598,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Copper Creek Addition at 625 Copper Creek Cove.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 101.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 102.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 103.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 104.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 201.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 202.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 203.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 204.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 301.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 302.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 303.
A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 304.
A single family permit was issued in the North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 2958 Northlake Circle.
A single family permit was issued at 1919 W Jackson St. with a job value of $100,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Copper Creek Addition subdivision at 652 Copper Creek Cove with a job value of $325,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 3615 Chapel View with a job value of $325,000.
A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 3547 Cabot Lane.