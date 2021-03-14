Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7

(Metro Creative Graphics)

Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from March 1 to 7:

COMMERCIAL

There were no commercial permits issued during this time period for new construction.

RESIDENTIAL

A single family permit was issued in the Cascades Addition subdivision at 4707 Cascades Shoreline Drive with a job value of $598,000.

A single family permit was issued in the Copper Creek Addition at 625 Copper Creek Cove.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 101.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 102.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 103.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 104.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 201.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 202.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 203.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 204.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 301.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 302.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 303.

A townhome permit was issued in the Jim Mayfield subdivision at 1927 Lindbergh Drive 304.

A single family permit was issued in the North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 2958 Northlake Circle.

A single family permit was issued at 1919 W Jackson St. with a job value of $100,000.

A single family permit was issued in the Copper Creek Addition subdivision at 652 Copper Creek Cove with a job value of $325,000.

A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 3615 Chapel View with a job value of $325,000.

A single family permit was issued in the Chapel Woods East subdivision at 3547 Cabot Lane.

