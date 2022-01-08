Assumed names filed in Smith County from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31:
Karla Fields McCormack doing business as The Woods On 2147
Kayce Ross doing business as Ross Custom Designs
Aleisha Marie Light doing business as Magic Supply Company
Brandon Timms doing business as BT Studios
James Scott McLellan doing business as True Grit Ministries
Marilyn Ann Tanner doing business as Dragonfly Soar
Henrietta Holt doing business as Icann Moving Company
Samuel Lee Williams Sr. doing business as Sound of Angels Productions
Christopher Earl Thurman doing business as UDS Undisputed Delivery Service
Harvey Leon Covey doing business as Covey Trucking
David Stein doing business as Office Pride of East Texas
Tracy Lynne Wade doing business as Le Hair Lounge By Tracy Wade
Timothy Francis Mitchell doing business as E T Trimout
Kirby Kamelle Jean Arendain doing business as Castlescale
Samuel Guzman doing business as Longhorn Lighting
Gregory Paul Lundhall doing business as TNT Solutions
Chris Gordy doing business as Automotive Super Center 8
Debra Shelton Wade doing business as Expressions Virtual BookClub
Kameron Kathlene Montgomery doing business as Ollie Kat Design
Virginia Fierro Shirley doing business as New & Gently Used
Roygena Loraine Fortman doing business as Infini T S