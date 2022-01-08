Business names stock
Assumed names filed in Smith County from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31:

Karla Fields McCormack doing business as The Woods On 2147

Kayce Ross doing business as Ross Custom Designs

Aleisha Marie Light doing business as Magic Supply Company

Brandon Timms doing business as BT Studios

James Scott McLellan doing business as True Grit Ministries

Marilyn Ann Tanner doing business as Dragonfly Soar

Henrietta Holt doing business as Icann Moving Company

Samuel Lee Williams Sr. doing business as Sound of Angels Productions

Christopher Earl Thurman doing business as UDS Undisputed Delivery Service

Harvey Leon Covey doing business as Covey Trucking

David Stein doing business as Office Pride of East Texas

Tracy Lynne Wade doing business as Le Hair Lounge By Tracy Wade

Timothy Francis Mitchell doing business as E T Trimout

Kirby Kamelle Jean Arendain doing business as Castlescale

Samuel Guzman doing business as Longhorn Lighting

Gregory Paul Lundhall doing business as TNT Solutions

Chris Gordy doing business as Automotive Super Center 8

Debra Shelton Wade doing business as Expressions Virtual BookClub

Kameron Kathlene Montgomery doing business as Ollie Kat Design

Virginia Fierro Shirley doing business as New & Gently Used

Roygena Loraine Fortman doing business as Infini T S 

 
 

