Editor's Note: Do you have business news you want to share? Send us your awards, company promotions, recognition, and other announcements to news@tylerpaper.com.
PATH honors Smith County with award
Smith County recently received PATH’s Trudy Richardson Community Impact Award at the nonprofit's annual dinner.
The award was given to the county for its partnership with PATH in “impacting families facing eviction due to the financial impact of COVID-19. This, coupled with the benefits to local landlords, made a huge difference for Smith county residents,” PATH representatives said.
Smith County partnered with PATH (People Attempting to Help) to use about $8.8 million in COVID relief funding in rental assistance to local tenants, landlords and utility companies. The program helped about 1,900 families, and paid 527 landlords and 36 utility companies.
Smith County Commissioners JoAnn Hampton and Neal Franklin, and Justice of the Peace James Meredith attended the dinner to accept the award on behalf of the County.
The Trudy Richardson Community Impact Award was started in 2019 to honor primarily businesses and organizations that have supported PATH and had a significant impact on its ability to deliver its mission and those it serves. Trudy Richardson was the granddaughter of Mrs. Gertrude Windsor, a well-known Tyler philanthropist who was responsible for the founding of PATH in the mid-1980s. She was deeply and passionately involved with PATH for many years and served as a permanent board member during her lifetime.
Smith County also wants to congratulate 89.5 KVNE for also winning the award for impacting a record number of children during its Coats for Kids Campaign.
Bethesda Health Clinic announces new provider, other staff news
Carol Price, FNP-PMHNP, was recently welcomed to the provider team at Bethesda Health Clinic, the nonprofit recently announced on its Facebook page.
Price has joined the staff after volunteering at the clinic for two years.
"I have been a nurse forever and a nurse practitioner since 2011," Price said. "I am a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) and serve in both roles here. I feel honored to be able to help people improve their mental and physical health and I love my patients!"
Bethesda also recently announced that Onissa Mitchell released another book, an inspiring devotional.
The book is titled, "ChoZen II Heal: Daily Devotions for Nurses." Although Mitchell shares that her book is really for "everyone."
Mitchell has served as a part-time nurse practitioner at Bethesda for many years. Her book is available for purchase on Amazon.
Whitehouse, Bullard announce date for holiday events
The Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced its annual Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3.
The chamber is encouraging residents and businesses to "save the date" as they get ready to release more details soon.
"... Plan to join us for an awesome day of vendors in the park and our annual Christmas parade," the chamber said in a Facebook post. "Booth information as well as parade sign-up are being finalized now and will be released as soon as possible."
This year's parade theme will be the Sounds of Christmas. All floats are encouraged to incorporate music of the season.
The City of Bullard also recently announced the date for its annual Christmas Parade and Magic on Main.
Magic on Main is set for Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will be an evening filled with food, fun, shopping, pictures with Santa, the third annual Christmas tree lighting, and more.
The parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:45 p.m. and Movie on Main will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Vendor registration and parade registration applications will be available soon, the city said in its announcement.
Henry & Peters announces promotions
Henry & Peters in Tyler recently announced promotions.
Austin Mahoney was promoted to IT Director and Rebecca Brignac was promoted to Processing Supervisor.
The office has also added a fall intern, Anna-Grace Hardin, who is a student at UT Tyler.
Henry & Peters' Tyler office is located at 3310 S. Broadway, Suite 100, Tyler. For more information, visit henrypeters.com or call 903-597-6311.
Tyler Police Department announces promotions
Tyler Police Department on Sept. 9 celebrated two promotions.
Lt. Eddie Sheffield was promoted to Assistant Chief and will be commanding the Support Services Unit.
Det. Lydia Thedford was promoted to Sergeant and will be a supervisor in the Patrol Division.
"We want to congratulate them on this spectacular achievement in their careers!" the department said in a Facebook post.
Hodges Financial Services announces new location
Hodges Financial Services in Tyler recently announced that it has moved into a new office location.
The business said this new location will help them better serve their existing and new clients. Hodges Financial Services, which provides financial planning and asset management to individuals and companies, offers free complementary consultations.
The new address is 6713 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Suite 101, Tyler.
Visit Hodges Financial Services on Facebook for additional information.