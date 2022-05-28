Tyler is nearly 400 miles away from Uvalde, but the local community is showing they stand together as one with those who are grieving, no matter the distance.

A small group of residents gathered at the downtown Tyler square on Friday night for a prayer vigil. One by one, organizers called out the names of each of the 21 victims who were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School earlier this week. A cross was held up for each name in their memory.

The vigil was organized by the Texas African American Museum. Executive Director Gloria Washington said the reason she wanted to hold the vigil is personal to her.

"I am not a stranger to gun violence. I lost my oldest daughter to gun violence," Washington said. "This hits home to me for their parents, their brothers, their sisters, even for the younger ones, because gun violence can destroy your entire family. It can tear our families apart. So that's why it rested heavy on my heart to present a prayer vigil for those individuals."

Attendees prayed for peace and comfort for the grieving families and protection for the nation, including local schools.

"We are not exempt," Washington prayed. "This could've happened in Tyler .. Be a hedge of protection, lay your hand on our schools, God."

Tyler ISD educator Sharmecia Jackson was in attendance and said all Texans should grieve along with those affected by the shooting.

"When they hurt, we should be hurting with them," Jackson said, full of emotion and pain for the families who have lost loved ones.

Washington said she takes peace knowing the children are in heaven.

"They're resting now," she said. "We're going to keep their spirits lifted."

Nineteen children and two teachers lost their lives during the tragic shooting, including Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10; Jacklyn Cazares, 9; Makenna Lee Elrod, 10; Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10; Eliahna Garcia, 10; Irma Garcia, 48; Uziyah Garcia, 10; Amerie Jo Garza, 10; Xavier Lopez, 10; Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10; Tess Mata, 10; Miranda Mathis, 11; Eva Mireles, 44; Alithia Ramirez, 10; Annabell Rodriguez, 10; Maite Rodriguez, 10; Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, 10; Layla Salazar, 11; Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10; Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10; and Rojelio Torres, 10.

Other organizers have planned a candlelight vigil for 6:30 p.m. Sunday night in Bergfeld Park. All are invited to participate and bring signs, as organizers protest for the government to take action against gun violence.