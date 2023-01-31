Tracy Vinciguerra has been named CEO for UT Health East Texas Long-Term Acute Care and UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Center, effective Jan. 31.
Vinciguerra has more than two decades of experience in healthcare leading and directing operations in acute and post-acute environments as well as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC).
She most recently was vice president of operations for Resolute Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation/Cornerstone Healthcare Group in Dallas, where she oversaw a portfolio of assigned LTAC hospitals, rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and home health units.
Prior to that, she served as region CEO of Select Specialty Hospital-Omaha (Nebraska) and CEO of MountainView Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia; vice president of Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital in Chicago, Illinois; division director of rehab services for Franciscan Alliance in Lafayette, Indiana; and area director of operations for Extendicare in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Vinciguerra earned her Bachelor of Arts in speech language pathology, biology and chemistry from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, her Master of Science in communication disorders from Indiana State University in Terre Haute and her MBA in healthcare management from Western Governors University.
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.