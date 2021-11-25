7 holiday foods that are actually good for skin health, Tyler dermatologist says

The best comfort on Thanksgiving is eating all you can with the people you love. At the same time, there are some holiday comfort foods that are actually contain key nutrients and can be good for you.
Tyler dermatologist Dr. Cris Berlingeri of U.S. Dermatology Partners weighed in, sharing facts about some favorite holiday ingredients and also encouraging healthy habits.
Turkey
Turkey is often the star of the show on Thanksgiving, and as it turns out, is one of the best holiday foods for skin health. It is rich in protein, which U.S. Dermatology Partners says is an essential component to skin health and overall wellbeing. Protein promotes collagen production, giving skin its smooth, firm appearance. Berlingeri said a hearty plate of protein will also keep you full longer.
“If you are a person who likes to eat sweets, definitely double down on the water hydration, plus make a plate of lean proteins, because lean proteins will keep you satisfied longer if you're later going to have a dessert,” Berlingeri said.
Cranberries
Cranberries are full of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant, helping to combat sun damage and limit the impacts of aging.
When it comes to canned cranberry slices or cranberry pie, Berlingeri recommends fresh cranberries.
“Yes, cranberries are high in vitamins and antioxidants, but it’s not the same as having fresh cranberries and other berries, like blueberries, it’s a stretch from eating fresh berries to eating them in a pie, but (Thanksgiving) is once a year, so go ahead and enjoy the pie anyway,” she said.
Green Beans
Green beans can be a great source of antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, and manganese. These elements can boost collagen production and protect skin cells from free radical damage caused by sun exposure.
Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are full of vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C which, combined together, can improve skin health by encouraging the production of new, healthy skin cells.
Pumpkin Pie
Pie may not be the first thing on your mind when you're looking for a healthy snack, but as Berlingeri said, today you can "enjoy the pie anyway." When it comes to holiday desserts, pumpkin pie is one of the better choices because pumpkin is high in carotenoids and antioxidants that encourage collagen production and cellular turnover.
Spinach and Greens
When you think of health, the color green often comes to mind because of the nutritious foods which are that color. Spinach, collards and other vitamin-dense greens can be a nice way to absorb much-needed nutrients. Greens can improve skin clarity, cell turnover and collagen production.
Almonds and Walnuts
Nuts are often atop many holiday side dishes, and fortunately, nuts have high levels of vitamin E and other fat-soluble vitamins that help reduce inflammation and bring clear complexions.
Thanksgiving is often all about the food, but Berlinger said the most important thing she recommends is to stay hydrated throughout the day before going to dinner or lunch.
“Make sure you drink plenty of water, and if you're asking how much, make sure that you drink enough until you go to the potty it looks light yellow, and then be conscious about the alcohol intake,” Berlingeri said, adding alcohol will dehydrate you and it will show the next day on the skin.
“It’s going to look less vibrant, more saggy and dehydrated overall,” Berlingeri said.
It's important not to overindulge, but knowing the benefits to some key holiday dishes can be helpful. Berlingeri encouraged keeping healthy habits year-round and emphasized how essential it is to always stay hydrated, every day of the year.