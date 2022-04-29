Every day, people are surrounded by noise. The bustle of traffic, the hums and grinds of machinery, people talking, music and chatter from the radio, and airplanes flying overhead are all examples. Most people probably think nothing of these familiar sounds. They generally aren't loud enough to interfere with daily routines or cause ear damage. But sometimes a noise is too loud, and some sounds may cause permanent damage.
According to the Mayo Clinic, nearly 1 in 4 people in the United States ages 20 to 69 has some degree of hearing loss caused by exposure to loud sounds or noise at work or in leisure activities. Noises that aren't as harmful to your ears tend to fall below 60 decibels. From there, the higher the sound level, the more damage your ears can experience.
How loud is too loud? Here's a good rule of thumb: If you must shout to be heard by someone an arm's length away, you're being exposed to too much noise.
Although noise-induced hearing loss usually can't be restored, you can prevent it. Here's how:
• Take breaks from prolonged exposure to loud noise.
• Wear hearing protectors when involved in loud activities.
• Wear snug-fitting headphones that block background noise on personal listening devices using power equipment.
• Place pads under noisy appliances and don't run multiple appliances at the same time.
• Install carpeting to absorb sound.
• Seal windows and doors to block the noise of traffic.
While hearing loss caused by recreational activities is becoming more common, hearing protection is most helpful when you wear it for the entire time you're exposed to loud noise.