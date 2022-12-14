The Dallas String Quartet will bring a mix of classical and contemporary music to the stage during a holiday concert Tuesday at Memorial City Hall in Marshall.
Dallas String Quartet founder and member Ion Zanca said the group has been together since 2007.
“We play classical music and pop music but the style itself is considered crossover. We’ve tried to explain the type of music we play so many times we turned it into a tagline,” Zanca said. “So our tagline is 'Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi.' It’s music from the classics to contemporary and sometimes we combine the two.”
The group performs as a quartet with full drum and guitar accompaniment, using both traditional and electric strings, and is known for renditions of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child of Mine," Shawn Mendes' "Senorita" and their recent collaboration, "You Are the Reason," with musical group The Piano Guys.
“We just had a new album to come out called ‘Love Always’ that actually just reached Billboard’s No.2 album in the classical genre,” Zanca said.
Dallas String Quartet has performed in a variety of venues, including performances for U.S. presidents, the NFL and NBA.
“We’ve played in a lot of places,” Zanca said. “We played for the NBA Christmas halftime show, the House of Blues and we’ve played in Mexico and throughout the country.”
They also performed at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding in Oklahoma.
Dallas String Quartet members performing Tuesday include Zanca, violist; Melissa Priller, violinist; Valory Hight, violinist; and Young Heo, bass.
“And we have two guest performers, (percussionist) Efren Guzman and (guitarist) Joel White,” Zanca said.
Memorial City Hall manager Glenn Barnhart said the venue’s mission is to present cultural arts programs that engage all audiences.
“Many people, even those who enjoy a wide range of popular music styles, don’t think they like classical music,” Barnhart said. “Dallas String Quartet is a great example of how the emotional power of music and dynamic performance are often very similar – whether it’s Bach or Bon Jovi.”