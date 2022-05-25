Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of stories highlighting graduating high school seniors in Smith County.
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Fellow Bulldogs know that Ruby Sandoval is a gem.
The Chapel Hill High School senior has made her mark in the Piney Woods and now it is time for the rest of Texas and world to experience the intelligence and compassion of this shining star.
Sandoval's footprint in the Chapel Hill and Tyler area knows no bounds, exceling in everything from academics to extracurricular activities to volunteering.
Just as her name, she is a precious jewel, fellow students, teachers and counselors say.
Sandoval has left her mark in Bulldog Land and it will be a tough act to follow.
"Ruby is one of the most kind-hearted, compassionate kids I have been around," Tracy Steele, track coach and student council sponsor, said. "She is mentoring younger students, but she will be a big shoes to fill and they know it too. She is a hidden gem."
Sandoval is the president of her Senior Class and vice president of the Student Council while maintaining a 4.4 GPA in her four years at CHHS. She is in the top 10% of class, volunteers countless hours, performs in the drill team, paints, draws, crochets and works part-time
She does it all but drive the school bus.
The detail-oriented driven student goes at such a fast-paced, she will be ahead of the game when college begins in August or in this case, continues.
When she transitions form a Bulldog to a Longhorn, she will classified as a junior at the University of Texas at Austin in the fall.
In fact, Sandoval actually graduated from Tyler Junior College before she walked the stage to receive her diploma from Chapel Hill. Thus, she already has two sheepskins on the wall as she ventures to Austin, where she will be majoring in social work
"After working at summer camp with Mentoring Alliance, there were lots of kids from different backgrounds," she said. "They were kids who really, really needed help. The camp is 10 weeks. Once they left camp, it was heartbreaking to see them go back to the conditions from where they came from. I really couldn't do anything about it so that is why I decided to a major in social work, hoping I can do something about it in the future."
That shows her big heart, Steele said.
"She is one of a kind. The most dependable and most responsible kids I've ever had," Steele said. "It's been a joy watching her grow, her leadership skills develop. She has had an opportunity to step up for her class and she has been a voice for her classmates."
Her hard work has resulted in multiple scholarships — UT Austin Texas Excellence ($20,000), UT Austin Award ($4,000), Dell Scholars Scholarship ($1,750 a year, plus $1,500 laptop credit), UT Tyler Academic Excellence ($8,000 per year), UT Tyler Honors Program ($8,000), Cherokee County Electrical Cooperative Association ($1,000), American Association of University Women ($1,000) and Tyler Junior College Presidential Scholarship. Those are just some of the rewards.
No doubt that hard work resulted in the scholarships, but Sandoval says all of her achievements is due to the love from God and Jesus. Her faith keeps pushing her.
She combines her faith and artistic ability to help spread the word of God.
Sandoval, daughter of Angeles and Juan Sandoval, purchased Bibles from various stores and decorated them to give to her students at the Mentoring Alliance Summer Camps, which this will be her third summer to participate.
"Faith is a big, big part of my life," said Sandoval, who has two older brothers (Marcos, 23; Gerardo, 22) and a younger brother (Samuel, 16). "When I am tired I just rely on Him ... Give all my stress and worries to Him. Also, (faith) helps me be the person I am today; just loving others like He loves us, like He loves me."
That relationship with God has been vital.
"My faith has been my rock when I was going through difficult times," said Sandoval, who is thankful for the sacrifices and support of her parents and parent. "During my sophomore year I lost my grandmother and aunt in a house fire (near Chapel Hill). Recovering from that was really, really hard. Without my faith I wouldn't be here today. My faith and God is what got me through that hard time of my life. He has allowed me to accomplish all of this."
Early on she learned to plan to maximized her day. Her efficient scheduling allows her time for school, volunteering, working, plus church and bible study, along with mentoring other other students.
Along with being Bilingual (Spanish, English) she is certified in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator), plus she has Phlebotomy certification.
She also loves writing poetry (2022 Northeast Texas Poetry in Schools contest winner) and works on weekends at Panera Bread.
Her spirit and can-do attitude will be missed at Chapel Hill, but her teachers and friends say her legacy will continue.