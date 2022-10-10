Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran in his bid to fill the seat that has long been held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
In a post Monday afternoon on his Truth Social platform, Trump posted a message in support of Moran, a Tyler Republican, in his race against Democrat Jrmar Jefferson of Texarkana to represent the 1st Congressional District.
In the post, Trump said Moran will be “an outstanding Representative.”
“As the Judge of Smith County, Nathaniel is a Proven Conservative who knows how to Lower Taxes, Grow the Economy, and Create Jobs. He strongly Supports our Brave Law Enforcement and Veterans, Election Integrity, Secure Borders, and our under siege Second Amendment,” says Trump’s post, which calls Moran “a Champion of our America First agenda.”
Moran said in a statement that he is honored to receive the endorsement.
“I am proud to be recognized for my conservative values that represent my home, East Texas,” he said in the statement. “Thank you, President Trump, for this endorsement.”
In May, Jefferson received a majority of votes in the primary runoff, edging out Victor Dunn of Kilgore. Moran, who has been Smith County Judge for five years, received about 62% of the votes in the March primary. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Gohmert, R-Tyler, is vacating his congressional seat after challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the GOP primary. Gohmert finished last among the four AG candidates.