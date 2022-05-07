Smith County residents on Saturday voted on city school board and council races as well as two state propositions related to homestead exemptions.

Nearly 9% of voters turned out for the elections, according to the Smith County Elections Office, with a total of 13,609 ballots counted.

Statewide, voters approved two propositions intended to lower property taxes for homeowners by decisive margins — one aimed at older and disabled Texans and another that would provide modest relief for homeowners across the board, according to the Texas Tribune.

In Smith County, voters also supported the propositions with an overwhelming majority. According to unofficial results, 87.16% of voters in Smith County supported Proposition 1 while 86.32% voted for Proposition 2.

Voters approved two school bonds, Tyler ISD and Bullard ISD, while Chapel Hill ISD's bond failed.

See all other Smith County unofficial results below:

Tyler ISD

$89 million bond package: Passed with 64.53% of vote

Arp

The ballot included elections for the city of Arp and Arp ISD

Arp mayor

Dennis L. Ford 36.75%

Damon Nichols 35.04%

Penny Orr 28.21%

Arp City Council

Council elect: Rod Langlinais with 28.63% of votes

Council elect: Craig Robinson with 29.96% of votes

Roy R. Reynolds received 5.73% of votes

Gary McDonald received 13.22% of votes

Bob Simonson received 2.20% of votes

Robin Everett received 8.37% of votes

Erin Holcomb Gerometta received 11.89% of votes

Arp ISD Place 5

Place 5 elect: Ernie Haire with 100% of votes

Arp ISD Place 6

Place 6 elect: Mike McClure with 60.42% of votes

Jared Shores received 39.58% of votes

Arp ISD Place 7

Place 7 elect : Earnest Stroupe with 100% of votes

Bullard

Bullard ISD

Bond package:

Proposition A, costing $82 million, passed with 59.54% of votes.

Proposition B, costing $21 million, passed with 55.12% of votes.

Chapel Hill ISD

Both propositions on the $125 million bond package failed. Proposition A received 51.91% of votes against it and Proposition B received 54.37% of votes in opposition.

Chapel Hill ISD Place 1

Place 1 elect: Les Schminkey (I) with 100% of votes

Chapel Hill ISD Place 2

Place 2 elect: David Acker (I) with 68.55% of votes

Emmanuel Brown received 31.45% of votes

Chapel Hill ISD Place 3

Place 3 elect: Ricky Mosley (I) with 100% of votes

Hideaway

Alderman Place 3

Place 3 elect: Melinda Hackstaff (I) with 100% of votes

Alderman Place 4

Place 4 elect: Gwyn Jeter Horn with 75.58% of votes

Michael Foreman received 24.42% of votes

Alderman Place 5

Place 5 elect: Melissa Sailers with 79.65% of votes

Steven L. Johnston (I) received 20.35% of votes

Lindale

Lindale ISD Place 1

Place 1 elect: Robert McGee (I) with 100 % of votes

Lindale ISD Place 2

Place 2 elect: Gary W. Camp (I) with 100% of votes

Lindale ISD Place 4

Place 4 elect: Karen Gott (I) with 88.02% of votes

B Lynn Veitch received 11.98% of votes

City Alderman Place 4*

Sallie Black 36.66%

Owen Scott 31.83%

Jerretta Nance Pate 31.51%

City Alderman Place 5

Place 5 elect: Gavin Rasco with 60.73% of votes

Brandon Whitham received 39.27% of votes

Whitehouse ISD

Whitehouse ISD Place 4

Place 4 elect: Keidrick Trimble (I) with 100% of votes

Whitehouse ISD Place 6

Place 6 elect: Nick Moss with 68.70% of votes

Preston Proctor received 12.39% of votes

Froncel Burns received 18.91% of votes

Whitehouse ISD Place 7:

Place 7 elect: Holly Conaway with 100% of votes