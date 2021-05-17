Jackson Conser, whose arm and bat helped lead Whitehouse to the District 16-5A baseball championship, has been voted the league's Most Valuable Player, the district coaches announced.
Conser, a senior, has signed to play at Richland College.
Whitehouse pitcher Ethan Stone, a sophomore, was named Newcomer of the Year, while Jacksonville's Hayden Thompson, was tabbed Freshman of the Year.
Greg Branch of Whitehouse was named Coach of the Year.
Also the Lufkin pair of Reid Hensley and Alex Luna, both seniors, were voted Defensive Player of the Year and Pitcher the Year, respectively.
Huntsville junior Caleb Cotton was Offensive Player of the Year.
Whitehouse first-teamers included freshman pitcher Michael Dudolski, sophomore infielder Colin McLemore, senior designated hitter Logan Whitfield and junior utility player Colton Eikner.
Jacksonville Indians making the first team were senior pitcher Jaccari Hamlett, senior catcher Cameron Fuller, senior infielder Joshua Holcomb and senior outfielder Casey Canady.
Making the second team from the Tyler Lions were junior pitcher CJ Grace, junior catcher Eli Sanchez and freshman utility player Dante Martinez.
The team was voted on by the league's coaches.
---
2021 All-District 16-5A Baseball
Most Valuable Player — Jackson Conser, senior, Whitehouse
Offensive Player of the Year — Caleb Cotton, junior, Huntsville
Defensive Player of the Year — Reid Hensley, senior, Lufkin
Pitcher of the Year — Alex Luna, senior, Lufkin
Newcomer of the Year — Ethan Stone, sophomore, Whitehouse
Freshman of the Year — Hayden Thompson, Jacksonville
Coach of the Year — Greg Branch, Whitehouse
First Team
Pitchers — Jaccari Hamlett, senior, Jacksonville; Mathew Howell, seniro, Huntsville;