As of Monday, Smith County reported that there are no new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday, keeping the virus death toll to 285.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 51 new confirmed and probable cases since Thursday, for a total of 19,623 in Smith County.
There are 11,428 confirmed cases and 8,192 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 10,723 confirmed recoveries and 7,751 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 505 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 359, NET Health reported.
Of the 285 deaths, 200 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 85 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 49 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other CountiesGregg County has 10,925 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,039 confirmed and 4,886 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,785, while there are 4,673 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,720 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,818 confirmed and 1,902 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 110. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,608 and there are 1,802 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,135 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,581 confirmed and 1,554 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,412, and 1,444 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 69, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,265 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,960 confirmed and 1,305 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,838, and probable recoveries are at 1,234, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 79. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,348 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,940 confirmed and 1,408 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,796, and there are 1,333 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 783 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 395 confirmed and 388 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 374, and there are 372 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.