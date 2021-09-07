The spread of COVID-19 soared during Labor Day weekend in Smith County, bringing more new confirmed and probable cases in a five-day span than the county saw in the months of March through July combined.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District’s twice-weekly report — released on Tuesday this week instead of Monday because of the Labor Day holiday — showed 3,459 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday and 389 hospitalized East Texans at Tyler hospitals, exceeding last week’s peak.
"The numbers are eye-popping," said NET Health public information officer Terrence Ates. "We hope stats like this can start to make a positive difference. We certainly hoped it wouldn’t get to this point. Our hope now is that it doesn’t get any worse."
The county had 3,321 new cases of COVID-19 from the beginning of March through July. NET Health data shows a total of 1,610 new COVID-19 confirmed active cases in Smith County.
In data released Tuesday by NET Health, Smith County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection rose by more than 17% since Thursday’s report, coming in at 130.05. The spread level is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
All seven counties covered by NET Health on Tuesday again had “substantial” levels of community spread.
"We did not anticipate this spike, but we are not surprised," Ates said. "Covid is ubiquitous. The rate of infection has not decreased by any means. The personal responsibility to each other and ourselves is highlighted even more. We need to stay vigilant."
In a region including Longview and Tyler, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals decreased slightly but remained near pandemic-high levels.
On Monday, the latest day for which data was available, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 814 COVID-19 patients in Trauma Region G hospitals. The highest single-day number was set Sunday at 820, which was down one from the previous day.
NET Heath reported Tuesday there were 389 East Texas patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals, exceeding its previously reported peak when that number reached an all-time high of 378.
Approximately 35 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Smith and Gregg Counties continue to lag somewhat behind state levels of vaccinated residents.
In Smith County, 52.31% of people 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, while 43.84% of people 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data states 81.10% of people aged 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 74.09% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 53.52% of people 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 44.11% of people 12, and older had been fully vaccinated on Tuesday, according state data show.
According to the state, 82.56% of people aged 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 74.90% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
Other counties
Gregg County had 984 confirmed and 2,187 probable active cases Tuesday. Confirmed recoveries were at 6,932, while there were 6,052 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County had 868 active confirmed cases and 580 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,515, and there were 2,253 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 782 confirmed active cases and 655 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,987, and 1,933 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had 140 confirmed, active cases and 454 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,123, and probable recoveries were at 1,616, the health district reported.
Wood County had 693 confirmed, active cases and 730 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 2,161, and there were 1,583 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had 98 confirmed, active and 108 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 488, and there were 475 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.