Chapel Hill 58, Palestine 43
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jared Jones had 14 points as Chapel Hill moved to 4-0 on the season.
Ahstin Watkins scored 13 points, and Ilonzo McGregor scored 11 points with three 3-pointers. Jarell Hunter also hit three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points. Tyson Berry had 9 assists and five steals.
Chapel Hill will play at Longview Friday.
Troup 75, Beckville 42
TROUP — Clayton Vickers scored 24 points to lead Troup past Beckville.
Bracey Cover had 21 points. Easton Haugeberg scored 12 points, and Blake Wood added 11 points.
J’Koby Williams and Jaden Mojica led Beckville with 11 points each.
Troup (6-2) will host Frankston at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Hawkins takes two from Hughes Springs
The Hawkins Hawks captured back-to-back wins over the Hughes Springs Mustangs on Friday and Tuesday.
On Friday in Hughes Springs, Hawkins used a third quarter outburst en route to a 55-33 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs.
The Hawks led at halftime, 19-15, but outscored the Mustangs 23-6 in the third period to take a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Three Hawks hit in double figures — Paeton Smith (14 points), Bryce Burns (11) and Jeramy Torres (10). Also scoring for Hawkins were Zach Conde (5), Micah Staruska (4), Ryder Shelton (3), Dristun Pruitt (3), Marshall White (3) and Drew Dacus (2).
Smith hit four 3-pointers with Shelton and Pruitt adding one each.
On Tuesday in Hawkins, the Hawks used a big second quarter to take control. Hawkins led 10-4 after the first and outscored the Mustangs 20-4 in the second for a 30-9 halftime lead.
Conde led the Hawks with 13 points with Pruitt hitting 11 points. Others scoring for Hawkins were Burns (9), Torres (7), Staruska (8), Smith (4), Drew Dacus (2), White (2), Shelton (1).
Staruska hit two 3-pointers with Pruitt and Burns hitting one each.
Hawkins (2-2) is scheduled to visit Ore City on Friday (6 p.m.) and host New Diana on Saturday (11:15 a.m.).
New Summerfield 60, Neches 59
Mason Wallace scored at the buzzer as New Summerfield edged Neches on Tuesday.
Rylan Fickey scored 32 points. Wallace had 15 points, and Karson Andrade added 8 points for New Summerfield.
Hallsville 52, Lindale 48
Colton Taylor scored 20 points, but Lindale fell to Hallsville.
Colby Wood had 8 points for Lindale.
Lindale (6-3) will face White Oak at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rusk 74, Bullard 63
Sophomore Aiden McCown knocked down five 3-pointers to score 23 points in the Eagles’ victory.
Kavesdion Tilley had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for Rusk. Owen McCown had 16 points and four assists. Isiah Ward added 13 points.
Tyler HEAT 76, Longview HEAT 36
Jake Carlisle scored 23 points as Tyler won the battle of the HEAT.
Cayden Tomlin had 15 points, and Brayden Cox added 11 points.
Tyler HEAT (5-2) will face Longview Trinity next.
LaPoynor 81, Cushing 73
DiJuan Whitehead scored 22 points to lead LaPoynor past Cushing.
Garrett Nuckolls scored 18 points, and Evan Almeida had 16 points.
Deuce Garrett led Cushing with 31 points, and Asa Dawson had 21 points.
Henderson 67, Arp 52
HENDERSON — Bryson Collins scored 27 points to lead Henderson to a win over Arp.
Tobaius Jackson scored 15 points, and Trust Carston added 10 points.
Nacogdoches 52, Longview 36
NACOGDOCHES — Jaylen Steadman and Jaquay Sweat scored 15 points apiece, and the Nacogdoches Dragons handed the Longview Lobos a 52-36 setback on Tuesday.
The Dragons led 18-11 after one and 28-21 at the half before outscoring the Lobos 16-6 in the third stanza.
Caed Liebengood scored 17, Isaiah Moore eight and Marco Washington seven in the loss for the Lobos.
Kilgore 57, Pittsburg 28
KILGORE — C.J. Ingram scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and the Kilgore Bulldogs used a big second quarter to take control in a 57-28 win over the Pittsburg Pirates.
Isaac Hoberecht added 11 points, Jake Thompson nine, Javiora Easley six, Damarion VanZant five and Thomas Hattaway and Thomas Donham four apiece for Kilgore.
The Bulldogs held a slim 8-7 lead after one, but outscored the Pirates 20-5 in the second quarter.
Gladewater 60, Clarksville 49
GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis led the way for the Bears with 23 points, Dennis Allen chipped in with 14 and Gladewater notched a 60-49 win over Clarksville on Tuesday.
K’havia Reese scored 11, Nick Lincoln and Eli Kates four apiece and Keilan James and Zavion Woods two each for the Bears.
A’zarrion Presley had 19 and Nikereion Marcy 18 in the loss for Clarksville.
Harmony 67, Harleton 44
HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles, led by Logan Baker’s 22 points, improved to 5-1 on the year with a 67-44 win over Harleton.
Evan Patterson scored 11 and Jax Wilburn and Boston Seahorn had 10 apiece for Harmony, which led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-15 at the half. Carson Helpenstill scored five, Jacob Pulscher four, Chris Arellano three and Dallin Seahorn two.
Justin Davidson had 12 points and Tabor Childs 11 in the loss for Harleton.
Center 67, Nacogdoches Central Heights 57, OT
Jason Calloway scored 17 points to lead Center to an overtime winover Central Heights.
Makel Johnson had 16 points, and Jamarrion Evans added 12 points.
Spring Hill 73, Winona 18
WINONA — Luke Hurst led three Panthers into double figures with 17 points, and Spring Hill coasted to a 73-18 win over Winona on Monday.
Brennan Ferguson added 12 points, Caden Miller 10, Aaron Collier, Curtis Crowe and Marshall Lipsay eight apiece, Tyrese Jones seven, Noah Beckett three and Tayler Riehemann one.
Coller also pulled down 11 rebounds.
SHHS 65, West Rusk 50
NEW LONDON — Jake Becton paced Shreveport HomeSchool Sports to a 65-50 win over West Rusk, dropping in 21 points on Monday.
Torami Dixon had 15 points, Andon Mata 13, Omarion Anthony and Jamal Ford seven apiece, Geremiah Smith and Tate Winings three eah and Bryant Mason two in the loss for West Rusk. anthony added three steals, Ford five rebounds and five assists, Mata eight rebounds and three blocks and Dixon 17 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.