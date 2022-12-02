U.S. President Joe Biden signs bipartisan legislation averting a rail workers strike with, from left to right, Director of Made in America at the Office of Management and Budget Celeste Drake, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Friday in Washington, DC. Biden helped negotiate a deal between freight rail companies and their workers in September but a union that primarily represents conductors rejected the plan.