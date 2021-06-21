FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Vice President Kamala, Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. Congress is hunkered down, grinding through an eight-week stretch as the president’s Democratic allies in the House and Senate try to shape his big infrastructure ideas into bills that could actually be signed into law. Perhaps not since the drafting of Obamacare more than a decade ago has Washington tried a legislative lift as heavy as this. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)