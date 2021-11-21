“Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song.” (Psalm 95:1-2)
Bible verse 11.21.21
Alex Dominguez
