Fritz Hager III ended his "American Idol" career on a high note Sunday night.

The 22-year-old Tyler man had the opportunity to perform on the national singing competition's Hollywood stage one last time during the finale. He sang "Can I Be Him" alongside award-winning English singer-songwriter James Arthur.

Arthur is one of Hager's musical heroes, said host Ryan Seacrest.

Hager played the acoustic guitar during the performance, something he's been known for for a majority of the competition.

Hager announced earlier today on social media that he would have "an exciting announcement" coming at the end of tonight's finale.

Hager was eliminated from "Idol" last week as one of the top 5 contestants.

Tonight's finale featured top 3 HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson. Marlene was eliminated during the middle of the show.

Thompson was announced as the Season 20 "American Idol" winner after more than 16 million total votes Sunday night.

"My heart is beating out of my chest, this is crazy. I'm blown away," Thompson said.

