Alternative and indie rock band 3weeksplay will release its 10th studio album, “White River Killer,” on Sept. 30.
The band was formed in Hallsville in 2006 and includes members Jered Ochoa, rhythm guitar and vocals; John Brenton Arney, lead guitar; Daniel Collier, bass guitar; and Jonathan Dorsey, drums.
Ochoa said they took their time with album, perfecting the way they wanted it to sound.
“This one has 10 songs on it and we recorded the album almost a year ago,” Ochoa said. “Our new album is a melodic masterpiece so sweet it would make a baby cry.”
The band’s other albums include “The Noonday Express” in 2010, “The Water Tower” EP in 2011, “Shaping Up” in 2012, “The Moon and the Tide” in 2013, “Electronic Whale” in 2014, “Pine Curtain” in 2016 and “Cherry Vapor” in 2018.
The band grew up listening to different types of music.
“Our music is rock and roll but it’s not so heavy,” Ochoa said. “But it’s also not country. It’s like right in the middle. Anyone can listen to it for the most part."
Ochoa and his bandmates all grew up in the Longview area.
“We’ve played locally at Backstreet Bar and Grill in downtown Longview and we’ve played at Clicks in Tyler before they closed down,” Ochoa said.
With two of the band’s members now living in Nashville, local performances from the group haven’t been as frequent.
“What we’ve been trying to do over the last two years since COVID (and) since two of the guys have been living in Nashville, if we don’t play in Tennessee we try to play during the holidays, like Thanksgiving weekend,” Ochoa said. “I’m working on talking with everybody and as soon as we can play, which that is actually not too long from now, we would turn that into an album release party.”
Ochoa said the album is available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Shazam and TouchTunes.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on this album and we really think a lot of people will like it,” he said. “We’re excited to hear it and for everyone else to hear it.”