LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles celebrate Senior Night with a 3-0 win over Tyler Cumberland Academy on Tuesday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Lindale won 25-13, 25-10, 25-6.
Leaders for Lindale were: senior Brenley Philen (11 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig), Reagan Cates (5 kills), senior Ellie Watkins (2 kills), senior McKinleigh Evans (2 kills), Maddox Lay (2 kills), Dylan Adams (1 kill, 1 block), Kayli Vickery (1 kill, 1 block), Keatyn Bills (1 kill), senior Libero Alondra Romero (6 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace), senior Preslie Walters (2 digs, 2 aces, 11 consecutive serves), Tatum Woodard (13 assists, 1 dig) and Anna Ivy (8 assists, 2 digs).
Lindale's JV won 2-0 (25-16, 25-14). Maddie Little and Kennedi Pickrell each hadfive5 kills, with Joey Forsyth and Aspen Ives adding three kills each.
The Freshmen B squad scored a 2-1 win at Gladewater. The Lindale team won 20-25, 25-22, 14-13.
The Lady Eagles (15-16, 4-2) will travel to Henderson for a 4:30 p.m. Friday varsity match. The JV and freshmen A are scheduled to play Henderson's squads at 6 p.m. Friday. The freshmen B team will play on Oct. 22 against Tyler.
All Saints 3, Dallas Shelton 0
The All Saints Lady Trojans scored a 3-0 win over Dallas Shelton on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A Division II volleyball match at Brookshire Gym.
Leaders for the Lady Trojans were Bella Boulter (15 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces), Caroline Twaddell (6 assists, 7 digs, 5 aces), Olivia Goedeke (5 aces, 7 digs) and Kennedy Wood (6 kills, 4 digs, 7 aces).
The Lady Trojans return to play on Oct. 12, hosting Dallas Covenant in a 5:30 p.m. match.
Lufkin 3, Tyler 0
The No. 9 Lufkin Lady Panthers snapped the Tyler Lady Lions' two-game winning streak on Tuesday in a District 16-5A volleyball match at the THS Gymnasium.
Lufkin won 25-8, 25-15, 25-13.
The Lady Panthers improve to 31-4 overall and 4-0 in district. The Lady Lions fall to 8-25 and 2-2.
Lufkin also won the JV (25-11, 25-12) and freshmen (25-8, 25-7) matches.
Lufkin is scheduled to host Nacogdoches at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Tyler is slated to visit Whitehouse at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mineola 3, Winona 1
MINEOLA — The Mineola Lady Jackets scored a 3-1 win over the Winona LadyCats on Friday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
Mineola (10-18, 1-2) won 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19. Winona is 5-24 and 0-3.
Leaders for the Lady Jackets were: Mylee Fischer (6 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 12 assists), Olivia Hughes (6 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs, 12 assists), Kenleigh Aguirre (17 digs, 1 assist, 4 kills, 2 aces) and Gracie Finley (14 kills, 4 digs).
Hawkins 3, Overton 2
OVERTON — The No. 21 Hawkins Lady Hawks edged the Overton Lady Mustangs 3-2 on Tuesday in a District 19-2A volleyball match.
Hawkins won 25-13, 21-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-5.
The Lady Hawks go to 16-3 overall and 6-0 in district. The Lady Mustangs fall to 21-10 and 5-2.
Outstanding players for the Lady Mustangs were: Mary Fenter (19 kills, 25 digs), Kaley McMillian (1 kill, 15 digs, 22 assists), Chloe Laws (3 kills, 2 blocks, 33 digs, 1 ace), Kayla Nobles (7 kills, 1 block, 3 digs) and Avery Smith (2 kills, 26 digs, 3 aces).
Overton will travel to Price on Friday to meet Carlisle. The varsity match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Hawkins is slated to play at Leverett's Chapel Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Union Grove 3, Leverett's Chapel 0
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions, led by Avery Brooks at the net with 15 kills and Sydney Chamberlain on defense with 10 digs, notched a 25-9, 25-10, 25-17 District 19-2A sweep over Leverett's Chapel.
Brooks added four aces, Chamberlain three assists, Brady Colby 25 assists and Allison Yohn three kills and seven aces.
Hallsville 3, Longview 0
HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats improved to 19-9 overall and 5-2 in District 15-5A play with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 sweep over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Lauren Pyle had 28 assists, 12 digs, eight kills and five aces for Hallsville. Mallory Pyle added three aces, two kills and 13 digs, Abbi Fischer 22 digs, six kills and two aces, Ayden McDermott three aces, four kills and eight digs, Brooke Grissom six kills and six digs, Macie Nelson 13 digs, Emma Rogers 26 digs, Olivia Simmons three kills and two blocks, Cate Thomas six kills and four blocks and Teagan Hill a block and a dig.
Texas High 3, Pine Tree 0
LONGVIEW — League-leading Texas High moved to 7-0 in District 15-5A with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 sweep over Pine Tree at the Pirate Center.
Pine Tree was led by Carmen Chatman with 23 digs and eight assists in the loss. Jalen Scroggins had six kills and three digs, Mallory Armstrong three kills and four digs, Jaci Repress four kills, two digs and three blocks, Alaina Boyd three digs, Tatum Cates 17 digs, Ezmeriah Gonzalez six digs, Aderria Williams 10 assists, Jamaya Davis six digs and Madelyne Barkley three kills.
White Oak 3, Daingerfield 0
WHITE OAK — Top-ranked White Oak got 11 kills from Lexi Baker, 20 assists from Emma Hill and six aces from Brazie Croft on the way to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-8 sweep over Daingerfield in District 15-3A.
Baker added 10 service points, five aces, three digs and four receptions for White Oak, which improved to 30-1 on the year and 7-0 in district play.
Croft had 24 service points, two digs and two receptions, Hill eight points and two aces, Addison Clinkscales five kills, Anna Iske three kills, 11 points and three aces, Calee Carter two kills, Emma Nix two kills and three receptions and Kaylee Wilkinson six digs, four receptions and three points.
Sabine 3, Ore City 0
LIBERTY CITY — Caitlyn Stewart hammered down 20 kills in 39 attempts and came up with seven digs for the Lady Cardinals as Sabine notched a 25-6, 25-11, 25-7 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Cale Brown had nine kills, three digs and two service points. Maddie Furrh recorded six kills, Ally Gresham 18 digs and two assists, Kathryn Dalby three kills, Ella Roberts three kills, three digs and no errors in 22 serves, Peyton Childress three kills and five digs, Bella Shaw six digs and Kaleigh Carney three digs.
New Diana 3, Hughes Springs 1
DIANA — Torri Ward handed out 23 assists, Peyton Abernathy and Taylor Garrett combined for 25 kills and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-18, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20 District 15-3A win over Hughes Springs.
Ward also had five aces, four kills and 11 digs for New Diana. Abernathy had 14 kills, Garrett 11 kills, 17 digs and three blocks, Starrmia Dixon a kill and a block, LiAnn James two aces and three digs, Addison Ridge 12 assists, nine digs, seven kills and five aces, Mallory Rudd three aces, two kills and three digs, Layla Stapleton one dig and Shaylee Stanley two digs.
Tatum 3, Waskom 0
TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles got 30 assists from Abby Sorenson, 20 digs from Summer Dancy-Vasquez and 10 kills from Aundrea Bradley en route to a 25-20, 25-8, 25-14 District 16-3A win over Waskom.
Sorenson also had three kills and two digs for Tatum. Dancy-Vasquez added three aces, Bradney two digs, Paisley Williams four digs, Kaylei Stroud seven kills, two digs and two aces, Karly Stroud 10 digs, Janiya Kindle three kills, Makensi Greenwood three digs, Kerrigan Biggs six kills and three digs, Gracie Pace three digs, Myra Andrade two kills, Amor Jones three digs, Macy Brown two kills and eight digs and Kaitlyn Jacobs one kill.
Beckville 3, Gary 0
BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats improved to 34-3 overall and 4-0 in District 20-2A play with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-10 sweep over Gary.
Sophie Elliott finished with 33 assists, 11 aces and two digs for the Ladycats. Laney Jones had four digs, Kinsley Rivers eight digs, seven kills, two blocks and three aces, Avery Morris nine kills, M.J. Liles five kills and two blocks, Aubrey Klingler three kills and four digs, Karissa McDowell two digs and two aces and Amber Harris a team-leading 10 kills to go along with five digs and two aces.
ETHS 3, Gladewater 1
GLADEWATER — The East Texas Homeschool Chargers downed the Gladewater Lady Bears 3-1 in a non-district volleyball match on Tuesday.
The Chargers won 25-14, 25-10, 20-25, 25-14.
Leaders for Gladewater were: Zandy Tyeskie (2 kills, 13 assists), Kiyah Bell (13 kills, 4 assist), Hadassah Balcorta (7 digs), Kiyona Parker (6 digs) and Gracie George (5 digs).
Rusk 3, Chapel Hill 1
RUSK — The Rusk Lady Eagles downed Chapel Hill 3-1 on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
Rusk won 25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21.
"The girls played well in tonight's match verus Chapel Hill," Rusk coach Tonya Kelly said. "The score was tight until Sarah Boudreaux came out and served nine in a row. Sarah played an amazing game tonight as well as several other players. I'm proud of how the girls played as a team and fought for every point."
Leaders for Rusk were: Kaycee Johnson (13 kills), Kara Wofford (10 kills, 7 blocks), Boudreaux (10 digs, coach noted several assists), Faith Long (12 assists, 5 kills), Lexie Stanley (10 digs) and Hadley Kelly (10 digs).
Rusk plays at Jasper on Friday. Chapel Hill is scheduled to host Bullard on Friday.