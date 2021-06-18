Tyler High rolled through pool play on Friday night in the Keller Fossil Ridge 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournament.
Then in the state-qualifying round, the Lions took a 34-32 win over Keller Timber Creek to grab a berth at the state tournament.
Tyler will compete in the Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament June 25-26 in College Station.
The Lions opened with a 26-14 win over Frisco on Friday. They then took a 39-21 victory over Princeton.
Rockwall-Heath defeated Princeton 38-7 and Frisco 33-19 to set up a matchup with Tyler to move into the state-qualifying round.
Tyler rolled through Rockwall-Heath by a score of 42-18.
Midlothian grabbed the other state spot on Friday with a 31-19 win over Arlington.