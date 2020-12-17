CLASS 4A DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP
Argyle vs. Lindale
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Records: Argyle 15-0; Lindale 13-2
Coaches
Argyle: Todd Rodgers (18th season 209-37)
Lindale: Chris Cochran (4th season 31-17)
Last week: Argyle 37, Canyon 20; Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28
When Argyle has the ball
Argyle: QB CJ Rogers (158 of 255, 3,062 yards, 44 TD, 4 INT; 40 carries, 148 yards, 7 TD) … RB Tito Byce (94 carries, 831 yards, 13 TD) … RB Braden Baker (144 carries, 794 yards, 9 TD) … WR Cole Kirkpatrick (61 catches, 1,185 yards, 17 TD) … WR Cash Walker (30 catches, 838 yards, 13 TD) ... WR Jasper Lott (19 catches, 257 yards, 7 TD) … WR Hayden Stewart (16 catches, 344 yards, 5 TD) … OL Jack Tucker … OL Sheridan Wilson … OL Austin Criswell … OL Blake Spence … OL Nash Kruger
Lindale: DB Airik Williams (141 tackles, 7 INT, 11 TFL) … LB Colton Widemon (105 tackles, 6 sacks, 5 sacks) … DJ Walton (62 tackles) … DL Jaymond Jackson (57 tackles, 10 sacks, 7 TFL) … Ryan Stanton (36 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Brett Maya (30 tackles) … DL Omarr Webber (55 tackles, 4.5 sacks) … Corey Sanders (53 tackles, 3 INT) … Christian King (68 tackles, 6 sacks, 5 TFL) … Daniel Benitez (55 tackles) … Levi Thornton (45 tackles, 7 TFL)
When Lindale has the ball
Argyle: Davis Elsey (93 tackles, 13 TFL, 7 sacks) … Zach Stewart (93 tackles) … Grant Mirabal (80 tackles) … Chase Bunnell (71 tackles, 17 TFL) … Will Ramsey (67 tackles) … Darren Chapa (66 tackles, 12 TFL) … Reid Atkins (63 tackles, 6 TFL) … Logan May (57 tackles, 12 TFL) … Dax Horany … Hunter Roberts … Jacob Robinson … Jett Copeland (6 INT) … Carson Shaw … Rand Nash (3 INT)
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (284 carries, 2,941 yards, 50 TD; 23 catches, 212 yards, 3 TD) … QB Sam Peterson (182 of 305, 2,315 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT; 82 carries, 497 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (63 catches, 918 yards, 9 TD) … TE Daniel Franke (26 catches, 251 yards, 3 TD) … WR Evan Alford (27 catches, 347 yards, 4 TD) … WR Case Brooks (11 catches, 194 yards, 2 TD) … WR Jaymond Jackson (9 catches, 139 yards, 5 TD) … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Trey Mazratian … OL Will Hutchens … OL Yahir Soto … TE Cody Swaim … OL Nic Beitel
Quick hits
For Lindale, it starts with Jenkins, who signed with Baylor on Wednesday. Jenkins has scored 23 of his 54 total touchdowns this season in the playoffs. Jenkins will look to find the end zone early in an attempt to get a quick lead against Argyle.
Like most teams, Argyle will probably gear up to try to limit Jenkins as much as possible. That means Peterson and the Lindale receivers will have to keep the Argyle defense honest with the passing game.
For Argyle, it starts with Rogers, who surpassed the 3,000-yard passing mark last week. Rogers received an offer from Duquesne on Wednesday. Three-star receiver Kirkpatrick is his go-to target.
While Argyle has had plenty of success through the air, it is a program that is known for running the football. Argyle has 3,110 yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Argyle will operate behind an offensive line that is led by Tucker, a Texas Tech pledge.
Argyle’s defense had held opponents to 7 points or fewer in five of six games before allowing double figures in its last four playoff games. The Argyle offense is averaging 48.1 points per game.
Both teams have kickers that can knock down a big field goal. Argyle’s Caden Dodson has four field goals on the season, including a 54-yarder. Lindale’s Landon Love has six field goals with a long of 37 yards. Love made an 18-yard field goal with no time on the clock in the state semifinal against Austin LBJ to send the Eagles to this game.
Did you know?
This is Lindale’s first state championship appearance … This is Argyle’s sixth state title game — all since 2005 and first since 2015 … Argyle’s lone state title came in 2013 … Argyle has not lost to a team not named Waco La Vega since 2017. La Vega eliminated Argyle in the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, but Argyle defeated La Vega 28-14 in the third round this year … Lindale’s last loss was Sept. 18 to Gilmer, which will play for the Class 4A Division II title at noon Friday … Argyle has blocked nine punts this season … Zach Stewart, who is tied for the Argyle lead in tackles, used to attend Lindale, according to Lindale ISD superintendent Stan Surratt. His mom, Liz Stewart, was the chief financial officer at Lindale and holds the same position at Argyle. Stewart’s grandmother, Jane Silvey, is the director of curriculum at Lindale … Argyle is favored by 15 points according to TexasFootball.com … The game will be broadcast on onthecall.net and will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest.
