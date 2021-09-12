Makavion Potts
Tyler High's Makavion Potts (1) runs in the end zone after a catch on Friday against Nacogdoches at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches. The Lions won 40-12.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

CLASS 6A

Cypress Fairbanks 59, Katy Taylor 15

Fort Bend Travis 20, Cypress Falls 13

Houston King 28, Fort Bend Ridge Point 26

Houston Lamar 42, Beaumont West Brook 18

Houston Spring Woods 37, Worthing 6

Houston Stratford 21, Fort Bend Dulles 13

Humble 32, Aldine MacArthur 0

Humble Atascocita 43, Klein Oak 21

Pasadena South Houston 43, Santa Fe 0

Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13

SA Northside Brennan 44, San Antonio Harlan 10

SA Northside Jay 35, SA Northside O?Connor 25

CLASS 5A

Manor 20, Fulshear 14

CLASS 3A

CC London 38, CC John Paul 27

Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21

West 47, Orange Grove 30

CLASS 2A

Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22

CLASS 1A

Campbell 50, Tyler HEAT 44

Rising Star 64, Trent 13

OTHER

Decatur Victory Christian 18, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6

Houston Emery/Weiner School 51, Williamson County Home School 6

Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13

Santa Margarita , Calif. 31, FW Nolan 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

