JACKSONVILLE — It’s Ladies Day at the Region XIX Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
Four women’s games are scheduled with many projecting this as one of the most competitive tourneys in years. Jacksonville College is hosting the tourney at John Alexander Gymnasium (811 Farnsworth St.) on the old Lon Morris College campus.
The top four seeds are Trinity Valley, Tyler JC, Blinn and Panola. Top seed TVCC split with TJC and PC during the regular season, while sweeping Blinn. TJC also split with BC and Panola. Blinn swept Panola.
Trinity Valley won its 28th regular season conference championship in 30 years. No. 1 The Lady Cardinals (16-2, 13-2) will tangle with No. 9 Bossier Parish (5-16, 1-15) to open the tournament at 1 p.m.
The Apache Ladies (18-3, 13-3) will take on host and No. 7 Jacksonville (5-16, 4-12) at 6 p.m.
All quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals on Friday.
Tickets are available on sale at https://www.jacksonville-college.edu/region-xiv-championship-tournament via the school website.
Tournament passes are available for $25. Session tickets are $5. There will be 600 tickets available for general admission and 78 reserve tickets.
Please note that in accordance with Jacksonville ISD, the CDC, and Region XIV COVID-19 guidelines including masking, capacity guidelines, and social distancing will be observed during the Region XIV NJCAA Basketball Tournament.
The winnes of the women’s tournament receive automatic bids to the NJCAA national tournament in Lubbock.
---
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
John Alexander Gymnasium
Jacksonville
Monday, April 5
Women’s Play-In Game
No. 9 Bossier Parish 102, No. 8 Coastal Bend 88
Wednesday, April 7
Women’s Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 5 — No. 1 Trinity Valley (16-2, 13-2) vs. No. 9 Bossier Parish (5-16, 1-15), 1 p.m.
Game 6 — No. 4 Panola (12-7, 12-4) vs. No. 5 Kilgore (10-12, 7-9), 3 p.m.
Session 2
Game 7 — No. 2 Tyler (18-3, 13-3) vs. No. 7 Jacksonville (5-16, 4-12), 6 p.m.
Game 8 — No. 3 Blinn (17-5, 13-3) vs. No. 6 Paris (7-11, 6-9), 8 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Women’s Semifinals
Session 1
Game 13 — Women’s Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner, 1 p.m.
Game 14 — Women’s Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Women’s Championship
Game 17 — Game 13 Winner vs Game 14 Winner, 4 p.m.
