Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 13, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (10-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 63-14, 1
2. Duncanville (6-1) Idle, 2
3. Austin Westlake (8-0) Idle, 3
4. Allen (7-0) W: Prosper, 41-31, 4
5. Lake Travis (6-0) Idle, 5
6. Katy Tompkins (8-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 52-0, 7
7. Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) W: Cy-Fair, 41-29, 8
8. Cedar Hill (6-1) W: Mansfield, 52-7, 9
9. Katy (7-1) Idle, 10
10. Cy-Fair (9-1) L: Cypress Bridgeland, 41-29, 6
11. DeSoto (6-1) Idle, 11
12. Lewisville Marcus (8-0) W: Lewisville, 58-38, 13
13. Denton Guyer (7-2) W: Little Elm, 65-21, 14
14. Arlington Martin (8-1) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 60-6, 15
15. Spring (6-0) Idle, 16
16. Pearland Dawson (9-0) Idle, 17
17. Spring Westfield (5-1) Idle, 18
18. Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 58-17, 19
19. Southlake Carroll (6-1) W: Keller Timber Creek, 45-16, 20
20. Humble Atascocita (4-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 63-14, 12
21. Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) Idle, 21
22. Converse Judson (6-1) W: SA Wagner, 63-34, 22
23. Tomball Memorial (9-0) W: Klein Oak, 48-20, 24
24. Euless Trinity (6-1) W: Haltom, 56-10, 25
25. Round Rock (6-2) Idle, NR
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Denton Ryan (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 52-21, 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (7-0) W: West Mesquite, 49-13, 2
3. Lancaster (7-0) W: Grapevine, 61-21, 3
4. Cedar Park (7-0) W: Pflugerville, 67-14, 4
5. Manvel (5-1) Idle, 5
6. Lubbock Coronado (9-0) W: Lubbock Monterey, 40-14, 6
7. Coprus Christi Veterans Memorial (8-0) W: Victoria West, 57-26, 7
8. Longview (6-2) W: McKinney North, 55-10, 8
9. Frisco Lone Star (6-2) Idle, 9
10. Colleyville Heritage (5-0) W: Burleson Centennial, 34-6, NR
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Ennis (7-0) Idle, 1
2. Aledo (4-1) W: Cleburne, 52-20, 2
3. Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) W: Houston Sterling, 69-14, 3
4. Huntsville (7-0) W: Montgomery, 23-15, 4
5. Texarkana Texas (8-0) W: Nacogdoches, 21-17, 5
6. Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: Wichita Falls Rider, 25-24, 8
7. Liberty Hill (7-0) W: Austin Northeast, forfeit, 7
8. Lucas Lovejoy (8-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 59-27, 9
9. Wichita Falls Rider (7-1) L: Lubbock Cooper, 25-24, 6
10. Frisco (6-1) Idle, 10