Her surname may be Lavender but for the Whitehouse swimmer, it could have easily been changed to golden at regionals.
LadyCat Abbie Lavender made a big splash in the UIL Class 5A Region IV Meet at the Lewisville ISD Eastside Aquatics Center Feb. 8, capturing two gold medals along with berths in the state meet.
Lavender won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races. She swam to a time of two minutes and 6.06 seconds to take first in the 200 free. In the 500, she turned in a 5:25.88, winning by nearly two seconds.
Sister Campbell Lavender, a junior, earned a berth as well in the 100 butterfly by capturing silver in a clocking of 1:01.05.
Whitehouse freshman Gabriel Rogers will be swimming at state in the 500 freestyle. He won silver in the 500 with a timing of 4:41.91. Rogers was fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.00).
The Whitehouse girls 400 free relay is also Austin-bound, taking silver with a time of 3:56.86. The relay includes the Lavender sisters, along with senior Madison Wilson and freshman Anna Matthews.
The UIL Class 5A Swimming & Diving meet is scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at the University of Texas’ Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
The Whitehouse LadyCats placed third as a team in the girls regional meet with 178 points. Dallas Highland Park won with 494 points, followed by Nacogdoches (182). The Tyler Lady Lions placed 23rd (5 points).
The Whitehouse Wildcats were fourth with 162 points. Texas High won with 345 points, followed by Highland Park (265) and Nacogdoches (246).
Other girls earning state berths were Longview junior Gracie Ponder (2, 50 freestyle, 25.81), Texas High junior Helen Chen (1, 100 freestyle, 56.76) and Hudson’s Olivia Bachman (2, 100 backstroke, 1:00.67).
Boys also earning state bids were New Diana sophomore Kaden Sims (3, 200 freestyle, 1:44.64), Nacogdoches senior Tread Woodard (3, 100 butterfly 52.93) and junior Alister Jackson (2, 100 freestyle, 46.65); Texas High sophomore Eli Likins (100 freestyle, 1, 100 backstroke, 52.25), Hallsville sophomore Cameron Upchurch (3, 100 backstroke, 54.04), Lufkin junior Sean Sullivan (2, 200 freestyle, 1:43.09; 1, 100 butterfly, 50.36) and senior Carter Wood (1, diving, 401.35 points); and Longview senior Joshko Lipp (2, 200 individual medley, 1:57.00; 1, 100 breaststroke, 58.75).
Relays earning berths were Nacogdoches (1, boys 200 medley, 1:38.41; 1, boys 200 freestyle, 1:27.42; 1, 400 freestyle) and Texas High (2, 400 freestyle, 3:20.43).
The Whitehouse girls 200 medley relay captured bronze in a time of 2:00.74. Hudson won the silver (2:00.15).
Whitehouse’s Macen Beard, a junior, won bronze in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.53).
Hudson’s Bachman took the bronze in the 200 IM (2:14.06). Lufkin’s Natalie Courtney placed third in the 500 free (5:29.27).
Brownsboro freshman Ellie Lemmert captured bronze in the 50 freestyle (25.92). Whitehouse’s Wilson was eighth in the B final of the 50 free (28.73). Lemmert finished fourth in the 100 freestyle (57.12). Wilson was sixth in the 100 free B final (1:03.53). Whitehouse’s Matthews was fourth in the 100 back (1:05.11).
Upchurch also claimed bronze in the 50 free (22.07). Nacogdoches’ girls relay in the 400 took bronze (4:00.23).
The Whitehouse boys 200 medley relay placed fourth with a clocking of 1:44.21. Whitehouse’s Matt Matulich was sixth in the B final of the 200 freestyle (14th overall, 2:00.98). The Wildcat relay in the 400 free was fourth (3:22.48).
Whitehouse’s Campbell Lavender placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:19.92), while teammate Matthews was seventh (2:23.82). Matthews was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:05.11).
Wildcat junior Grayson Dosser was fourth in the B final of the 200 IM (12th overall, 2:17.23) and Aden Johnson was fourth in the 50 free B final (12th overall, 23.99). Dosser was also fifth in the 100 butterfly B final (59.25) with junior Harrison Mallett eighth (1:00.35). Johnson won the 500 B final (5:12.13).
Tyler sophomore Naomi Moody finished fourth in the B final of the 200 free in a time of 2:25.04. The Lady Lion was 12th overall.
Sims was fourth in the 100 free (48.11) and Whitehouse’s Beard was sixth (49.45).
The Whitehouse girls 200 free relay was fourth in the B final (2:14.47). The Texas High boys were third in the 200 free relay (1:30.08). The Whitehouse boys were second in the 200 free relay B final (1:42.67).