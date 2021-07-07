Patrick Mahomes has played in two Super Bowls and this weekend he will compete in his second "Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf."
Mahomes, along with Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, will take part in the 32nd Annual American Century Golf Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
The second practice round is scheduled for Thursday with the tournament beginning on Friday and continuing until Sunday. The broadcast schedule is: Friday (4 p.m., NBCSN; encore 9 p.m., GOLF); Saturday (1:30 p.m., NBC; encore 9 p.m. GOLF) and Sunday (1:30 p.m., NBC; encore 9 p.m. GOLF).
The 54-hole tournament uses the modified Stableford format. Points are awarded as follows: 10 points for a double eagle, 8 points for a hole-in-one, 3 points for a birdie, 1 point for par, no points for bogey, and minus 2 for double bogey.
The tournament raises funds for local and national charities. It also has a purse of $600,000 with a first-place prize of $125,000.
The American Century Championship has donated more than $5.5 million to non-profits since its inception in 1990. The tournament was conducted in 2020 without spectators amidst the global pandemic and raised $600,000 for COVID-19 and social justice charities.
Romo, who is scheduled to play in the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open in Tyler from July 27-30, is a two-time winner of the ACS. Tennis player Mardy Fish won last year with Romo winning in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, had to withdraw after two rounds.
Fish will be back to defend his title.
Former MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden has the most wins with eight (1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2008-09), followed by former NHL player Dan Quinn (5 — 1992, 2001-02, 2004, 2012), former Texas Tech and NFL quarterback Billy Joe Tolliver (3 — 1996, 2005, 2010), former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (3 — 2015-17), Romo (2) and actor Jack Wagner (2 — 2006, 2011).
Others who have won the tourney include former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien (1990), former NFL safety Dick Anderson (1994), former NHL player Mario Lemieux (1998), former NFL kicker Al Del Greco (2000) and former NFL quarterback Chris Chandler (2007),
Last year, Mahomes tied for 38th.
Mahomes is paired with Kelce and singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake (9:29 a.m., Central time) in the first round on Friday, while Romo is grouped with Swedish professional golfer Annika Sörenstam and former NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher (9:20 a.m.). Both groups are slated to start on hole No. 1.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who has played in the event eight times, along with his father, Dell Curry, who has played six times, will be joined by his younger brother, Seth Curry, who is making his debut. Seth is a former Dallas Maverick who played the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In addition to Seth Curry, first-timers to the tournament include Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, two-time New York Giants Super Bowl Champions Michael Strahan and teammate Justin Tuck, and former New York Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia.
The field collectively represents 17 Hall of Famers, 13 Most Valuable Player awards and 15 Cy Young Awards, and eight Player of the Year Awards.
Some others playing include: Emmitt Smith, Mike Modano, Roger Clemens, Demarcus Ware, Charles Barkley, Greg Maddux, Carson Palmer, Vince Carter, John Smoltz, Joe Buck, Jerry Rice, Ray Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald, Kelly Slater, Tom Glavine, Marcus Allen, Alex Smith, Sean Payton, Brian Kelly, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jay Bilas, Jim McMahon, Steve Young, Dan Quayle, Joe Theismann, Al Michaels, Doug Flutie, Ray Romano and Larry the Cable Guy.
In June, Mahomes, the former Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech star, hosted the first 15 & The Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic, held at The Club at Hōkūliʻa in Kealakekua on the big island of Hawaii. Later in the month he was spotted with his Whitehouse buddies golfing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.