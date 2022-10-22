Texas Rangers manager Doug Rader once said the Chicago White Sox "...weren't playing well. They're winning ugly."
It became a rallying cry for the White Sox who went on to win the 1983 American League West Division.
On Saturday, the Apaches did not play their best but nevertheless Tyler Junior College grinded out a 21-17 win over Cisco College at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It was TJC's fourth consecutive win, plus they put smiles on the alumni faces as the school celebrated Homecoming and the 75th anniversary of the Apache Band and Belles.
"It always feels good to win," TJC first-year head coach Tanner Jacobson said. "I heard from the veteran coaches all the time when I was at BYU 'hey whatever a win feels like you go enjoy it because wins are hard to come by. That was a hard-fought, fortunis and tough win."
The victory moves the Apaches to 5-2 on the season and 4-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. The Wranglers fall to 3-5 and 1-5.
The Apaches used a variety of formations, including Wildcat, as regular starting quarterback Hunt Young was held out due to percautionary reasons, Jacobson said.
The coach added that Young could have played if necessary and is expected to return next Saturday when TJC hosts rival Kilgore College in Tyler's regular season home finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
After holding three straight opponents to under 200 total yards, the Apaches gave up 205 yards to the Wranglers in the first half. For the game, Cisco, using its triple option, rushed for 327 yards. The West Texas team passed for 52 yards after not registering a single passing yard last week against New Mexico Military. Also, quarterback To'a MauMau threw his first two TD passes of the season, matching the team total of two entering the contest.
The Apaches rushed for 157 yards, while tossing for 93. TJC did not attempt a pass in the second half.
Cisco took a 3-0 lead as former Longview Lobo placekicker Carlos Vasquez booted a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter only to see the Apaches rebound for a 14-3 advantage.
Logan Johnson scored on an 8-yard run, followed by Aaron Gallegos' PAT for a TJC lead of 7-3 at 8:07 of the first period.
Tight end Owen Olsen then took the direct snap in the Wildcat for a 3-yard TD. Gallegos' kick put the Apaches head 14-3 at 4:35 of quarter No. 1.
In the final two minutes of the first half, both teams scored.
First CC wide receiver Brenden Shipp hauled in a 12-yard TD pass from MauMau. Vazquez's kick pulled the Wranglers within 14-10 with 1:34 of showing.
Cisco tried a pooch kick and the Apaches got the ball at the Cisco 46. Three plays later, QB Luke McAllister rolled out and hit Gabe Adams on a perfect pass about the 18 and Adams took it into the end zone for a 32-yard TD. Gallegos' kick put TJC ahead 21-10 with 33 seconds on the clock.
The Wranglers moved to the Tyler nine, but Vazquez's 26-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright as the teams headed into intermission.
The only scoring in the second half came when Vashawn Thomas hauled in a 17-yard TD pass from MauMau. Vazquez's PAT brought the Wranglers within 21-17 with 8:26 showing in the fourth quarter.
It appeared the Apaches had the game locked up when they took over with 1:52 on the clock as TJC defensive back Chancellor Anthony knocked away a pass and then MauMau misfield on fourth down, the first time Cisco had not converted on five fourth-down tries.
However, TJC fumbled the ball with a 1:00 on the clock. Cisco took over at its own 41. After a 7-yard gain by MauMau, a sack by Kaleno Levine, Anthony and Torey Phillips put the Wranglers behind the chains.
However, Shipp hit Maquise Doucette for 13-yards and a first down to the Tyler 42. After a spike, Anthony knocked away another potential completion inside the TJC 5.
With two seconds showing, MauMau threw to Shipp who pitched the ball to Doucette who eventally stepped out at the 23, preserving the Tyler win.
Kywon Morgan led TJC in rushing with 44 yards on 10 carries. McAllister hit on 6 of 8 passing attempts for 93 yards with a TD and an interception. Adams had three catches for 75 yards.
Jalen Davis led Cisco with 110 yards on 16 carries with Jadarrius Thomas adding 84 yards on 12 attempts.
MauMau was 4 of 15 for 52 yards and two TDs.
The Wranglers return to play on Saturday, Oct. 29, hosting Navarro in a homecoming game in Cisco. Kickoff is 3 p.m.
In other SWJCFC results: Trinity Valley 24, Kilgore 14; and New Mexico Military 27, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 24. Blinn and Navarro were open.
---
Tyler JC 21, Cisco 17
Cisco 3 7 0 7 — 17
Tyler 14 7 0 0 — 21
First Quarter
CC_FG Carlos Vazquez 36, 11:32.
Second Quarter
TJC_Logan Johnson 8 run (Aaron Gallegos kick), 8:07.
TJC_Owen Olsen 3 run (Gallegos kick), 4:35.
CC_Brenden Shipp 12 pass from To'a MauMau (Vazques kick), 1:34.
TJC_Gabriel Adams 32 pass from Luke McAllister (Gallegos kick), :33.
Fourth Quarter
CC_Vashawn Thomas 17 pass from MauMau (Vazaquez kick), 8:26.
A_4,000.
___
CC TJC
First downs 18 15
Total Net Yards 379 250
Rushes-yards 57-327 39-157
Passing 52 93
Comp-Att-Int 5-18-0 6-9-1
Punts 3-22.0 3-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-92 11-110
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cisco, Jalen Davis 16-110, Jadarrius Thomas 12-84, Brenden Shipp 8-53, To'a MauMau 7-28, Josh Dimanche 5-27, Daraell Preston 5-14, Bontay Duncan 4-11. Tyler, Kywon Morgan 10-44, Isaiah Lee 5-36, Logan Johnson 7-34, Coleby Hamm 7-21, Owen Olsen 3-18, Brett Hoffman 4-8, Tray Taylor 1-6, Luke McAllister 2-0.
PASSING_Cisco, To'a MauMau 4-15-0-52, Brenden Shipp 1-2-0-13, Bontay Duncan 0-1-0-0. Tyler, Luke McAllister 6-8-1-93, Owen Olsen 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Cisco, Brenden Shipp 3-35, Vashawn Thomas 1-17, Marquise Doucette 1-13. Tyler, Gabe Adams 3-75, Owen Olsen 1-12, Tyrone Browning 1-6, Austin Dodd 1-(-6).