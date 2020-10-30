ace

Tom Perrin

BULLARD — Tom Perrin made a hole-in-one on Oct. 25 at Oak Hurst Golf Club.

Perrin, using a 6-iron, aced the 120-yard No. 3 hole.

It was his third career ace.

Witnesses were: Phil Weis, Lovil Hudson and Tom Fate.

