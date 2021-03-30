The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders continued their spring momentum, capturing the gold and silver on Tuesday at the District 10-6A Golf Tournament on the shores of Reservoir.
The Red Raiders Red team, led by medalist Jacob Cole and runner-up Braden Bergman, captured first place with the Red Raiders Black squad taking second at Cedar Creek Country Club between Kemp and Mabank. The first round was on Monday.
The teams advance to the Class 6A Region II Tournament at Bear Ridge Country Club in Waco. The tournament is scheduled for April 21-22.
Members of the Red team include Cole, Bergman, Harrison May, Griffin Jones and CJ McConnell. All five of the Red Raiders finished in the top six individually.
The Black Team includes Will Gillen, Luke Gesse, Jacob Feliciano, Harrison Barnett and Grayden Goates.
The Red squad had a 36-hole score of 618 (308-310), followed by the Black squad with a 665 (334-331). The two Tyler schools were followed by Rockwall-Heath A (328-340—668), Rockwall A (333-345—678), Rockwall-Heath B (345-341—686), Rockwall B (377-359—736) and North Mesquite (455-404—859).
Cole fired the only under par score of the tourney on Tuesday with a 1-under 71. He combined that with a first round of 76 for a 36-hole total of 147 to win medalists honors.
Taking the silver was Bergman with a 155 (77-78) with May (80-78—155) and Jones (75-83—155) tying for the bronze. Fifth place went to Rockwall-Heath's Truit Steen (75-85—160), followed by Legacy Red's McConnell (80-83—163), Legacy Black's Gillen (82-82—164), Legacy Black's Barnett (83-82—165) and Rockwall-Heath's Braxton Dean (80-85—165). Rockwall's Caden Gardner (79-87—166) and teammate Grant Morris (81-85—166) tied for 10th. Steen and Dean also advance to regionals by the top two finishers not on the advancing teams.
Other members of the Legacy Black team are Gesse (84-83—167), Feliciano (85-84—169) and Goates (89-103—192). Sam Chesnut competed as a medalist and finished at 178 (90-88).
The Tyler Legacy teams are coached by David McElveen, who is in his fifth year.