HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks remained unbeaten on the year and continued their defensive dominance, rolling to a 32-6 District 9-2A Division I win over Beckville on Friday at Lowrance Field.
Braden Adams carried 27 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns for Hawkins. Kayden Upchurch added 123 yards and two scores on 18 carries, and Zach Conde completed 5 of 10 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Jeramy Torres had two catches for 32 yards and one TD.
The Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season.
After giving up 34 points in its season opener, Hawkins has outscored the next three teams by a combined 131-7. Hawkins got a forfeit win (2-0) against Linden-Kildare last week, so the Hawks sit at 2-0 in league play heading into a home game against Big Sandy on Friday.
Beckville drops to 2-3 with the loss. The Bearcats will host Union Grove.