Van 47, Nevada Community 39
BROWNSBORO — KD Erskine hit for 19 points to help lead Van to a 47-39 win over the Nevada Community Braves on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Others scoring for the Vandals were Kuca Kozhev (8), Jackson Rainey (7), Quentin Harris (6), Cayden Mitchell and Canon Rust (1).
Jonah Curry paced the Braves with 20 points, followed by Josiah Medlin (10), Tanner Ables and River Medlin (3).
Lucas Lovejoy 68, Grace Community 29
BROWNSBORO — Taiden Connor scored 14 points to lead four Leopards in double figures as Lucas Lovejoy defeated Tyler Grace Community 68-29 on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Others in double digits scoring for the Leopards were Jayden Chester-Lawton (10), Kidus Getenet (10) and Karson Templin (10).
Tyler Hicks led the Cougars with eight points, followed by Will Bozeman (7), Kole Crawford (4), Ashton Smith (3), Grant Wupperman (3), Grant Bird (2) and Joey Warren (2).
Also scoring for Lovejoy were Omari Murdock (6), Jax Thompson (6), Jackson Wood (3), Will McLaughlin (3), Marco Gaccione (2), Pete Peabody (2) and Parker Patel (2).
Royse City 64, Mineola 53
BROWNSBORO — Donovan Alexander and Jammel Ward combined for 21 points to help Royse City by the Mineola Yellowjackets on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Dawson Pendergrass led Mineola with 14 points and TJ Moreland added 11. Some others scoring for the Yellowjackets were Conner Gibson (8), Stephne Ogueri (6), Xzavien Lipscomb (5), Hunter Vandover (3) and Braden Alley (3).
Lucas Lovejoy 49, Kilgore 29
BROWNSBORO — Lucas Lovejoy outscored Kilgore 18-6 in the first quarter en route to a 49-29 win on Thursday.
Karson Templin led the Leopards with 14 points.
Cjay Ingram led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
Rains 43, Malakoff 31
BROWNSBORO — Manuel Mares hit for 14 points and Audie McAree added eight points as the Rains Wildcats defeated the Malakoff Tigers 43-31 on Thursday in the Great East Texas Shootout.
Marcus Hornbuckle led the Tigers with 17 points.
