Van Senior Javonta Thomas speaks with Tyler Paper about the upcoming football season and his expectations for the future.

When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Van Memorial Stadium, Van

Keep an eye on

Palestine: TE/DL Dominique Milton … OL/DL Elvin Calhoun … RB Jakaryon Conley … OL/DL Dawaylon Lewis … OL Mason Mitchell … WR/DB Shoveior Clewis

Van: WR Javonta Thomas (59 catches, 770 yards) … RB Zion Dunn (817 yards rushing) … LB Mauricio Herrera (89 tackles, 14 TFL) … DB Manny Moore … DL Adrian Cortes … QB Jackson Rainey … WR Luka Koshev … OL Britton McKinney … DL KD Erksine … WR/DB Braden Bradshaw

Quick hits: Last season, these teams were district opponents. Van took a 21-14 win in that meeting … Palestine is replacing running back Jeremiah Davis, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season and is just behind NFL star Adrian Peterson on the school’s rushing lists.

Up next: Livingston at Palestine; Van at Malakoff

