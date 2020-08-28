When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Keep an eye on
Palestine: TE/DL Dominique Milton … OL/DL Elvin Calhoun … RB Jakaryon Conley … OL/DL Dawaylon Lewis … OL Mason Mitchell … WR/DB Shoveior Clewis
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (59 catches, 770 yards) … RB Zion Dunn (817 yards rushing) … LB Mauricio Herrera (89 tackles, 14 TFL) … DB Manny Moore … DL Adrian Cortes … QB Jackson Rainey … WR Luka Koshev … OL Britton McKinney … DL KD Erksine … WR/DB Braden Bradshaw
Quick hits: Last season, these teams were district opponents. Van took a 21-14 win in that meeting … Palestine is replacing running back Jeremiah Davis, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season and is just behind NFL star Adrian Peterson on the school’s rushing lists.
Up next: Livingston at Palestine; Van at Malakoff