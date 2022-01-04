Golden State Warriors (28-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-18, fifth in the Western Conference)
WHEN: 6:45 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas
BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game.
The Mavericks are 16-10 in Western Conference games. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 104.4 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.
The Warriors are 16-4 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.
Warriors: 8-2, averaging 108.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).
Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols).
MONDAY: Luka Doncic had 21 points and matched a season high with 15 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 103-89 on Monday night. Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock added 15 points each for the Mavericks, who swept a back-to-back and matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games.
“The whole game, we were pretty solid, especially our defense today was amazing,” said Doncic, who played 36 minutes after playing 31, his third-lowest total this season, in his return on Sunday. “It’s not going to happen that they’re not going to make a run. And we stayed together, and we just stayed aggressive.”
Dallas played without Kristaps Porzingis, who entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocol on Monday morning. The Mavericks just got back Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber from the protocol for Sunday night’s win at Oklahoma City. Doncic missed five games while in the protocol after missing five with an injured knee.