It’s playoff time for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
The program will be playing its first postseason game since 2015 and aiming for its first playoff victory since 2007 when it takes on Garland Sachse at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Van High School.
“We’ve talked about this is a different environment for us,” Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said. “And just because we’re the 1 seed, and they’re the 4 seed does not automatically give us anything. Sachse is a talented team that has done nothing but get better as the year has gone on. We legitimately have to earn a tomorrow. But our guys have done a good job when their backs have been against the wall this year, so I’m excited to see what they’re going to do. It’s fun for these guys, and I’m excited they get to experience this.”
Sachse enters with a record of 11-9.
The Mustangs are led by senior Dylan McKeon who averages 19.2 points per game. Sophomore point guard RJ Chatman averages 4.5 assists. Isaac Brown, a 6-4 senior, adds length on the perimeter.
Sachse’s inside presence is 6-3 junior Alex Orji, who previously played at Rockwall. Orji — the younger brother of Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji — is a three-star recruit as a dual-threat quarterback with offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska.
“To give our kids a comparison, we said they are kind of like Heath,” Walker said. “They shoot it really well. Their guards drift to the corners looking to shoot. They play fast. Their point guard is solid. No. 12 (McKeon) is a talented kids. No. 23 (Orji) is a football kid who looks like he can bench press a semi truck. He works hard on the boards. They put guys out there who can fill it up. We have to do a good job of holding them to one shot. We have to put pressure on them and not let them get comfortable.”
Legacy (20-4) won its final eight games of the regular season before falling to Mount Pleasant in a warmup game on Feb. 12.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to face the winner of No. 2 Duncanville and Bryan.