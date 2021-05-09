Texas Bank & Trust Award for Boys Basketball: Troup's Matthew Castillo
What his coach said:
"As Matthew’s high school basketball coach, I feel he embodies the essence of the word “team.” Matthew is also a team captain that leads by example. Discuss student’s character and citizenship: Character is defined as “Mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual.” Matthew possesses the qualities that display integrity and honor. Furthermore, his reputation with his teammates, coaches, and teachers is that deemed dependable, reliable, and impeccable of a student-athlete. Matthew is our undisputed leader on and off the court. He is a positive/hard working member of our basketball team. I am happy of proud of what he has accomplished. His commitment to excellence is a major contributor to our basketball program. His aspirations are to attend college and double major in math and computer science. Scholarship opportunities are pertinent to Matthew’s future. He comes from a hard working middle class family of five. His parents are both high school teachers."