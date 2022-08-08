Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 9 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Gladewater Bears.

Gladewater has been to the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons and will look to continue that trend in year three under Jonny Louvier. The Bears also have won 15 straight district games. DJ Allen is gone to TCU, but the Bears still have plenty of talent in place.

Poll history: Gladewater has been ranked in all but one poll — missing once in 2019. The Bears have been ranked No. 1 four times, including at least once in all three seasons of the poll’s existence. This is Gladewater’s third time to be ranked No. 9.

That dude: Kollin Lewis: The dynamic two-way athlete had 581 receiving yards, 208 passing yards and 169 rushing yards last season. The son of former UNLV basketball player Jermaine Lewis has offers from Texas State, Arkansas State, UTSA and Louisiana Tech.

For more on Gladewater and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.