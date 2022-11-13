EVANS, Ga. — The No. 1 Apache Ladies open national soccer tournament with a 3-0 win over No. 12 Motlow State (Tennessee) on Sunday at Blanchard Woods Park.
Tyler Junior College improved to 21-0 on the season and the Apache Ladies will have an off day on Monday at the NJCAA Division I Women's National Soccer tournament.
After a scoreless first half, the Apache Ladies scored three goals in the second half.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet, making two saves. It was the 14th shutout of the season for the Apache Ladies.
TJC took a 1-0 lead when Samantha Hulstaert scored off an assist from Carmen Garcia Llanes with 52:23 showing.
A little over four minutes later at 56:55 when Nyxalee Munoz scored an unassisted goal.
Then less than four minutes later at 60:41, Xochitl Nguma scored to give TJC a 3-0 lead.
Tyler plays No. 8 Barton (Kansas) at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
In other first day matches: No. 2 Hill (Texas) 4, No. 11 Laramie County (Wyoming) 2; No. 10 Salt Lake (Utah) 3, Butler (Kansas) 1; and No. 9 Iowa Western 2, No. 4 Polk State (Florida) 1.
Monday's schedule includes: No. 12 Motlow State vs. No. 8 Barton (Kansas), 9 a.m. (Central); No. 11 Laramie County vs. No. 7 Eastern Florida State, 11:30 a.m.; No. 10 Salt Lake vs. No. 6 Monroe CC (New York), 2 p.m.; and No. 9 Iowa Western vs. No. 5 Seminole (Oklahoma) State, 4:30 p.m.