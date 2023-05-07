HUDSON — Whitehouse saw it all on Saturday at Gipson Field.
But after six hours and 14 innings, the Wildcats were able to pull out a victory in their Class 5A Region II bi-district series over Kingwood Park.
After scoring six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for an 8-3 win in Game 1 on Thursday, Whitehouse entered Saturday looking for the sweep. Kingwood Park took Game 2, 4-0, to keep the series alive, but the Wildcats responded with a 9-5 win in the decisive Game 3 to advance in the playoffs.
“They’re just overcomers,” Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch said. “And that’s the way they play. I got with the seniors before this series started, and I just basically said when adversity strikes, and it will, you guys don’t let us lose. And they didn’t tonight.”
Adversity hit early for the Wildcats.
Garrett Hayes led off the bottom of the first with an infield single, and Jermod McCoy followed with a double to the left-field wall. Gabe Bernal struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
In the bottom of the second inning, Collin Mclemore attempted to steal home and beat the throw, but he was called out for the second out of the inning.
The home plate umpire ejected Branch from the game.
Whitehouse had another chance to score in the fourth inning. With two on and one out, Ethan Stone singled to center. Kingwood Park got the ball back into the infield, and Luke Caussey stumbled around third base. Kingwood Park shortstop Marshall Burke was able to tag out the runner in between second and third before then chasing down Caussey trying to get back to third for the inning-ending double play to keep the game scoreless through four innings.
The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning on a two-out, two-run single by Michael Santiago. Whitehouse again got multiple runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Bernal was able to keep the shutout intact.
Kingwood Park added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning as Santiago once again drove in two runs with two outs to push the score to 4-0. Whitehouse loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, looking for another final inning rally. Bernal came back with two straight strikeouts and got Peyton Blackmon to ground out back to the mound to complete the shutout and force Game 3.
McCoy, Caussey and Braden Bean all had two hits for the Wildcats in Game 2. Winn Harriss and McCoy each had a double.
Stone allowed four runs — three earned on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Chris Woodley recorded the final two outs.
Landon Kerrison led Kingwood Park (21-15-1) with two hits, and Santiago drove in all four runs for the Panthers.
Bernal allowed 12 hits in the complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and three walks.
After some discussion, it was determined that Branch could return to coach Game 3.
Neither team scored in the first two innings of Game 3.
Kingwood Park got on the board with another RBI single with two outs from Santiago in the top of the third. Whitehouse broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning when Michael Dudolski delivered a two-run single, and the Wildcats were able to add two more runs in the inning as Dudolski came across the plate on a balk to make the score 4-1. The Panthers tied the game in the top of the fifth with three runs. That didn’t last long, though, as Keegan McCord was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Logan Garrison scored on a wild pitch to push the score to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth.
Tanner Gillean was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, but Caussey was able to strand the bases loaded with the score at 6-5. Whitehouse tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bean stole home, and Caussey hit a ball to center field with two outs that was dropped by the Kingwood Park center fielder, allowing two more runs to score.
Kingwood Park did get the bases loaded in the top of the seventh with Santiago coming to the plate, but Camden Miller got Santiago to ground out to second to end the game and the series.
“In Game 2, our coach got thrown out. In Game 3, he came back out here and gave us a little pep talk and said all of that stuff is flushed, it’s gone. We’ve got a brand new game. We’ve got more arms, more skill and more talent. We want the game more. We came out, took the W, and here we are baby,” Bean said.
“Like Braden said, coach came back and gave us a pep talk,” Stone said. “We all knew it was ride or die. We’re like we ain’t losing this game. Just playing for our brothers next to us and for our family in the stands, that’s what it’s all about.”
Bean led Whitehouse with two hits in Game 3. Stone, Caussey, McCord and Dudolski all added a hit.
Woodley allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in four innings. Harriss allowed three runs on three hits with two walks in one inning. Caussey allowed no runs on no hits with two walks in one inning. Miller allowed no runs on two hits with one walk.
Santiago led Kingwood Park with three hits, and Burke had two hits.
Cody Jenkins allowed three runs on two hits with one walk in three innings. Aden Murray allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Andrew Hennings allowed two runs — one earned — on no hits with one strikeout and two walks in 0.2 of an inning. Tyler Brown allowed one run on one hit with one walk in one inning.
Whitehouse (27-5) will take on Ennis (20-8-1) in the area round. Game 1 is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Whitehouse. Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ennis. A Game 3 will follow Game 2 if needed.