Ethan Stone

Whitehouse's Ethan Stone is the winner of the J&K Storage Award for Baseball.

 Brandon Ogden/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ethan Stone, Whitehouse; GPA: 4.0

What his coach said:

Ethan is a model student-athlete. He is highly involved in many different things including sports, medical rotations, FCA, NHS, and was recently named a top 10 student by his teachers.

Ethan Stone

Ethan Stone.

He has signed a scholarship to play baseball at UT Tyler and also was a starter on the football team. He carries a high GPA and is exactly what you want in a student-athlete.

Ethan Stone
Buy Now

Whitehouse starting pitcher Ethan Stone (34) throws to the plate against Tyler High on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.

He is coming off a season-ending injury last year, and has battled his way back to be one of the area’s top arms.

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed