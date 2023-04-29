Ethan Stone, Whitehouse; GPA: 4.0
What his coach said:
Ethan is a model student-athlete. He is highly involved in many different things including sports, medical rotations, FCA, NHS, and was recently named a top 10 student by his teachers.
He has signed a scholarship to play baseball at UT Tyler and also was a starter on the football team. He carries a high GPA and is exactly what you want in a student-athlete.
He is coming off a season-ending injury last year, and has battled his way back to be one of the area’s top arms.