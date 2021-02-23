LONGVIEW — After multiple weather delays, Brownsboro and Liberty-Eylau played 32 hard-fought minutes. The Bearettes came away with an 84-47 dominating victory on Tuesday in a Class 4A area basketball playoff game at Spring Hill High School..
“We were nervous going into this game after missing a week of playing ball,” Brownsboro coach Jeremy Durham said. “We are extremely proud to have won tonite. Especially with such an unselfish style of play.”
Brownsboro (25-1) will take on Sunnyvale in a quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana High School.
The first half was fast and furious. The Leopards’ Briana Block was a one-woman wrecking crew with 19 points and tremendous leadership. However, the Bearettes had strong play from about nine players who gave the Bearettes a 44-31 halftime lead.
Mekhayia Moore was in double figures with 14 points. Paris Miller was all over the floor with five steals and five rebounds. Also, Allie Cooper had a bundle of assists and blocks.
In the second half, Moore, Miller, Cooper and Kentoya Woods scorched the Lady Leopards to the tune of a 68-36 lead going into the fourth quarter. They held Block to four points.
The leading players for the state-ranked Brownsboro squad were Moore with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals wit Miller adding 24 points, six steals, seven boards and two assists. Cooper only had two points, but she showed up big while directing the Bearette attack. She had seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks.
Other Bearettes contributing were Kentoya Woods and Rebecca Rumbo with 11 points apiece. Others scoring were Alexa Soong (4), Khyra Garrett (4), Bayli Hooker (3) and Khyla Garrett (1).
Shakayla Warren had a great night defensively and made two 3-pointers. Miller also had two 3-pointers, and Woods had one.
The leading players for L-E were Block and Kayla Crabtree. They ended their season, but have the makings for a good club next year.