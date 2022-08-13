Gary Plain captured the 28th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Putt Putt Championship Tournament held on Wednesday at Putt-Putt Golf and Games in Tyler.
Plain not only won the overall tournament championship, but also the pro division. He scored a 97.
Other champions were Macy Gentry (girls division, score 132), Bryce Walker (ages 10-11 division, score 119), Cannon Dunn (ages 13-14 division, score 112), Brian Dunn (ages 50-64 division, score 102) and Noah Radatz, (ages 19-45, score 117).
