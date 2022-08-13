Winners in the 28th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Championship Tournament, held Wednesday at Putt-Putt Golf and Games in Tyler, include (front row, from left) Macy Gentry (girls division, score 132), Bryce Walker (ages 10-11, score 119), Gary Plain (pro division and tournament champion, score 97), Cannon Dunn, (ages 13-14, score 112); (second row) Brian Dunn (ages 50-64, score 102) and Noah Radatz (ages 19-45, score 117).