Putt-Putt
Buy Now

Winners in the 28th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Championship Tournament, held Wednesday at Putt-Putt Golf and Games in Tyler, include (front row, from left) Macy Gentry (girls division, score 132), Bryce Walker (ages 10-11, score 119), Gary Plain (pro division and tournament champion, score 97), Cannon Dunn, (ages 13-14, score 112); (second row) Brian Dunn (ages 50-64, score 102) and Noah Radatz (ages 19-45, score 117).

 courtesy

Gary Plain captured the 28th Annual Ken Dietz Memorial City Putt Putt Championship Tournament held on Wednesday at Putt-Putt Golf and Games in Tyler.

Plain not only won the overall tournament championship, but also the pro division. He scored a 97.

Other champions were Macy Gentry (girls division, score 132), Bryce Walker (ages 10-11 division, score 119), Cannon Dunn (ages 13-14 division, score 112), Brian Dunn (ages 50-64 division, score 102) and Noah Radatz, (ages 19-45, score 117).

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags