JACKSONVILLE — Fuel was added to the fire of the Panola-Kilgore rivalry as the Fillies edged the Lady Rangers 79-77 in an intense Region XIV basketball game on Wednesday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The game was tight throughout with a controversial ending when KC coach Addie Lees did not receive a timeout she said she requested with about two seconds remaining.
The Fillies (13-7) then held on for the two-point victory. Panola, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 seed Trinity Valley (17-2) at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. KC ends its season at 10-13.
The game was tied eight times and there were nine lead changes.
Panola led at halftime 50-41, but the Lady Rangers took the lead 64-61 heading into the final period.
Jada Hood led Kilgore with 23 points. She connected on 13 of 16 free throw attempts. The Lady Rangers were 21 of 28 at the line.
Other KC players in double-digit scoring were Kerrighan Dunn (16), Vianey Galvan (14) and Rahmena Henderson (14).
Lady Ranger Tara Green had 10 rebounds with three blocks while McKenze Brown dished out four assists. Henderson and Hood each had three steals.
Destiny Burton had double-double for the Fillies with 14 points and 11 rebounds. She added four blocks.
Ginger Reece led in points with 21 with Alana Swift adding 19 (along with eight assists). Destini Whitehead added 12 points